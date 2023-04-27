Optimist Club Donates to Veteran’s Memorial Committee

by

bAt a recent meeting, two members of the Worcester County Veteran’s Memorial accepted a check for $3,000 from the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club to support its youth program. Pictured from left to right are Susan Pantone (vice president of the Veteran’s Memorial Committee), Marie Gilmore (president of the committee) and Bill Hickey (Optimist member).