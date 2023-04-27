Isabelle J. Brooks

SELBYVILLE — Isabelle J. Brooks, age 84, of Selbyville, Del. died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at home.

She was born in Washington, DC and was the daughter of the late Everett Miller and Eudora (Milstead) Miller.

Isabelle was a secretary for her husband in the advertising business. She had attended Fenwick Island Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Suzee Nolan and husband Kenneth of Berlin, Md.; two sons, John J. Brooks of Berlin and Ronald C. Brooks of Potomac; three sisters, Sallie Craig of Lewes, Del., Evelyn Davis of Pennsylvania and Elnora Spikes of Selbyville, Del.; and seven grandchildren, Samuel Nolan, Emma Brooks, Ella Brooks, Elissa Brooks, Emelia Brooks, Delaney Brooks and Curt Brooks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald John Brooks; a daughter, Kimberly Brooks; two brothers, Joseph E. Miller and Robert I. Miller; and two sisters, Ilene Griffith and Lois Wilhelm.

A funeral service was held at noon on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Fenwick Island Baptist Church, 36806 Lighthouse Road in Selbyville. Burial was in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro.

Christine G. Remmell

OCEAN CITY — Christine G. Remmell, age 59, of Ocean City, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023, after a brave and hard fight against pancreatic cancer.

She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of Edith Pearl (Gail) Balasus and the late Marion Alfred Balasus.

She owned The Killer Coupon Book and had just celebrated its 10th Anniversary. Her dedication and hard work will live on in memory in Ocean City. She was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City.

Christine is undoubtedly resting in peace where the breathing is easy and will always be looking down on us all. She is reunited with her dad Al, her grandchild Bear Murray and her dog Mac.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Robert Valko; her children, Katie, Cassidy and Jack Remmell; her brother and sister, Gregory Balasus and Deborah Thomas; her grandchildren, Liam and Sheperd Gilmore and Shoal Murray. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, sister and brother-in-laws and close loving friends.

Please join the family on Friday, April 28 at the Marlin Club in West Ocean City from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the wonderful and fully lived life of Christine.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Judy Lemaster

BERLIN — Our beloved mother, Judy Lemaster, age 83, passed away on April 5, 2023, in Cary, N.C. after a long illness.

She was born on March 14, 1940, in Fairmont, W.Va. to Walter and Olive Mae Carpenter. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Lemaster, they were married 55 years. She is survived by her three children and five grandchildren, including son and daughter-in law Carl and Sandra Lemaster of Willards; daughter and son in law Carla & Gary Huth of Harford County, Md.; daughter and fiance Cyndy Lemaster and Rob George, of Raleigh, N.C.; and her five grandchildren, Daniel Schofield, Alex Huth, Andrew Huth, Emily Lemaster, Carl and Bri Lemaster. Judy is also survived by her brother, Walter Carpenter, Jr. of Oakland, Md. and nephew Jason Carpenter of Florida.

She always dedicated her life to helping others, her first real job was as a switchboard operator for the Baltimore City Police Department, she loved being able to help the citizens of Baltimore even if it was just by answering their calls. She met the love of her life while working at the police station. They were married in 1964, this is where her most important job began as wife and mother. She devoted the rest of her life loving us, she made sure she was always there when we needed her, supported us in all of our activities.

Her next job was as a teaching assistant with Baltimore County Schools, she enjoyed working with students with special needs, helping them prepare for life in high school.

When her and my dad decided to retire, they sold their townhouse in Essex and bought a cute little blue single house in Mystic Harbor, just outside of Ocean City, MD. They found their happy place. To earn extra money they decided to work part time jobs, her first job was at The Christmas Shop in Shantytown, I think her favorite part time job over the 25 years they lived in Ocean City was when she worked at the Downtown Association helping tourist find their way around town and helping them experience the best of what Ocean City had to offer.

She had a wonderful fulfilling life with our dad and when she passed it was peacefully and he was there for her to guide her to their next adventure just like he did for her in life.

Graveside services will be held on May 12, 2023, at noon at Evergreen Cemetery, 10601 Assateague Road, Berlin, Md. 21811. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Department, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C. 27607, transitionslifecare.org/donate. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Dorsey Samuel Truitt Sr.

BERLIN — It is with great sadness that the family of Dorsey Samuel Truitt Sr. announces his passing on April 12, 2023 at the age of 90.

Dorsey was born to George C. Truitt and Lillian M. Dorsey on Jan. 1, 1933. He was happily married to Pamela (Penny) Truitt and father to Dorsey S. Truitt Jr. and his wife Robin, Dawn L. Gordon and her husband Michael, Patrick E. Truitt and his partner Amy McConnaughy, and Deborah L. Truitt. Dorsey is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and other family members, friends, and the infamous Stella and Fritz.

Dorsey proudly served in the United States Navy. He was passionate about cars his whole life. He took great pride in his business, Atlantic Skates, which has been operating for nearly 50 years. He befriended anyone he crossed paths with. His sarcastic humor, social personality, and infectious smile will forever be missed.

To honor Dorsey’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no viewing or service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Drive, Berlin, Md. 21811 or to a charity of your choice.

Written by Dorsey’s 9-year-old great granddaughter:

Hi, love is the most beautiful thing that can happen, but it can be ugly sometimes.

So be happy when you have it, don’t be sad it’s gone tho, be happy it was there.

If you lose someone you loved, God is taking care of them.

You are loved no matter what you do to make them mad or sad, they will still love you.

Don’t act like you are not loved, because God loves you. Your Mom and Dad love you.

Erik Thomas Cantine

BERLIN — Erik Thomas Cantine was born Jan. 24, 1968 in Michigan to the late Cecelia (ChiChi) Cantine and the late Earl H. Cantine. He grew up in Springdale, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh. After graduating from Springdale High School, Erik earned a culinary degree from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute, where he was later inducted into their Culinary Hall of Fame.

In 1996, Erik was instrumental in converting a 1902 abandoned Pittsburgh church into the infamous Church Brew Works. He was the executive chef there for many years and was proud of this momentous undertaking. Erik also learned the trade of ice carving and joined an international circuit, becoming a world-renowned professional ice carver.

Erik later relocated to Ocean City where his two brothers were living. In 2009, Erik helped open the Casino at Ocean Downs and worked there for 13 years as food and beverage director. Erik met a lot of people and made a huge impact on the local community. Many will recall his amazing ice carvings at the AGH Penguin Swims and at the Town of Berlin Tree Lightings. Erik’s final project was to help design the Spain Wine Bar and Restaurant in the Cambria Hotel.

Erik was a dedicated and fun-loving father. His personality was larger than life and his creative talents were second to none. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, always willing to lend a helping hand. He had a zest for life, a radiant smile and a great sense of humor. He nurtured and honored his life-long friendships and will be missed by all.

Erik is survived by his children Mikayla (21), Quinton (10) and Cecily (8), as well as their mothers, Colleen Black and Sarah Scott; two brothers, Earl (Diane) and Michael (Amanda); and two step siblings, Rachel (Jeremiah) and the late Edward Cantine. He is also survived by his nephews Noah, Michael, Robert, Thomas, Liam, and Mason and niece Alythia, his Aunt Fran, Aunt Lee and many beloved cousins.

His family would like to thank the Coastal Hospice-Stansell House for the compassionate and exceptional care that was provided to Erik in his final months. He died April 22 peacefully after a two-year battle with Glioblastoma. A special thanks to his loving friend Kate Maloney who helped him in numerous ways throughout this journey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cantine Family Trust Account, c/o Bank of Ocean City, 10005 Golf Course Road, Ocean City, Md. 21842 or Coastal Hospice – Stansell House, 1500 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, April 27, 2023 at noon at the Ocean City Marlin Club. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Edmond James Kelly O’Brien

BERLIN — Edmond James Kelly O’Brien, age 73, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late William Joseph O’Brien and Dorothy Natalie Kelly.

Edmond O’Brien faithfully served the Ocean City Community with the Ocean City Police Department from February 1978 until he retired in November 2005. He went on to teach up-and-coming police officers at the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy and served as an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Wor-Wic Community College for many years. For over 45 years, Ed O’Brien was dedicated to the Ocean City community and the field of law enforcement.

Ed served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was stationed in South Korea (U.S. Army) and was a Veteran of Operation Desert Storm (National Guard).

Ed was a dedicated and fun-loving husband, father, and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed movies, he was an avid sports and Yankees fan, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their youth athletics. He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed researching his ancestry and family lineage.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary O’Brien, of 46 years; two sons, Kevin M. O’Brien (Jennifer) and Patrick S. O’Brien (Nicole); a daughter, Kelly A. Rados (Matthew); two brothers, James O’Brien (Kathy) and Christopher O’Brien; three sisters, Mary Ellen Palmieri (Dan), Loretto Dapiran (Frank), and Suzanne O’Brien; and five grandchildren, Liam, Lily, Skylar, Finn and Landon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William O’Brien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Ocean City. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will follow at Garden of the Pines Cemetery in Ocean Pines, then a brief Celebration of Life at the Showell Fire Hall. Letters of Condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.