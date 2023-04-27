Lives are being saved around the country by technology and manufacturing being done right here in Worcester County, specifically Pocomoke.

Hardwire LLC hosted an event Wednesday featuring three police officers who shared their stories of how the company’s body armor protected them during violent encounters with criminals. The event’s intent was to demonstrate for company employees how much of a tremendous impact they are having with their daily work.

Philadelphia Police Department Officers Donald Murdoch and Thomas Fitzpatrick Aiken County, S.C. Sheriff Sgt. Kevin Creed detailed their individual accounts of how the body armor protected them in violent encounters. Fitzpatrick of Philadelphia shared his story of while serving a homicide warrant last fall a suspect began firing at officers. He said several officers were hit by gunfire, including himself. Fitzpatrick recounted he was briefly hospitalized after the incident but released the same day. “Immediately, two or three go down. One was hit in the hip, and one was hit in the leg, below their body armor. I got hit in the upper chest area. … My oldest, who’s 23 years old, who can’t stand affection, comes into the hospital trauma room and jumps on the bed and gives me a hug. At that moment, I knew that I’m here because someone here saved me that day. Thank you very much.” Each officer shared similar stories of how the body armor impacted their lives and their families.

This week’s recognition event served as a reminder of the important work being carried out by Hardwire and its employees. Congratulations to each one of them for truly making a difference and saving lives.