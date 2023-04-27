BERLIN – Disc golf is expected to become a permanent addition to Stephen Decatur Park in Berlin.

Representatives of Eastbound Disc Golf, the group that installed trial disc golf equipment in Stephen Decatur Park, shared plans for a more permanent setup with the Berlin Town Council this week. Elected officials voiced no complaints about the existing course and encouraged the group to look for grant funding to help with further improvements.

“It’s a welcome addition,” Councilman Jay Knerr said.

Shawn Johnson and Randy Preston of Eastbound Disc Golf met with the council Monday for a six-month review of the disc golf course at the park. Johnson said 174 unique players had rated the course, which likely meant significantly more had played it and just hadn’t bothered to follow up with a rating through a QR code.

“In my experience for every one who does that (rating) 20 or 30 more just breeze through,” he said.

He said that if the council didn’t have concerns, the group would like to replace some of the pavers currently in use and potentially add signs to each tee and a small kiosk to provide a map of the course to interested players.

“Most of the negative feedback is ‘I couldn’t find my way around,’” Johnson said.

When asked about who would provide the labor associated with the improvements, he said Eastbound Disc Golf would be able to handle most of the work. Preston added that the work would primarily consist of replacing the baskets and fixing some of the pavers.

Johnson said that while he didn’t play the course often, it was popular with players just learning the game.

“This course is a great asset for beginning disc golfers,” he said.

Councilman Jack Orris asked if the group could seek assistance with the improvements from a local scout troop.

“There’s always that possibility,” Johnson said, adding that scouts had helped improve other courses where he’d played.

Mayor Zack Tyndall suggested grant funding to help with the improvements, which are expected to cost up to $8,000. He said town officials could work with the group in that regard.

When asked how many players were using the nine-hole course each day, Johnson said he didn’t have an exact figure.

“I’d be shocked if it were getting less than 30 players a day,” he said.

Knerr, who lives near the park, said he saw players using it frequently.

Tyndall suggested the group return for feedback regarding the location of the kiosk once funding for the additions had been identified.