Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

April 21: Putt Putt Benefit

Women Supporting Women, a local non-profit organization providing awareness, education and support to individuals who are affected by breast cancer, will hold the first annual “Putt the Night Away” miniature golf fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. at Old Pro Golf – Under the Sea indoor course on 68th Street in Ocean City. Family and friends are invited to an evening of unlimited mini golf play that includes a Hole in One Contest, basket raffle and a meet and greet photo op with Mermaid Tasha, the Marlin Mermaid. Entry for adults is $15 and $10 for children 12 and under which includes unlimited mini golf play, one slice of pizza and a bottle of water.

April 21: Fried Flounder Dinner

Bowen United Methodist Church in Newark will hold a fried flounder dinner from 4:30 p.m. until sold out. Dinner includes green beans, mac ‘n cheese, corn bread, dessert and beverage. Carry-outs available for $10.

April 21-30: OC Restaurant Week

Citywide special menus, great deals at participating restaurants throughout Ocean City. Tempt your taste buds. oceancityrestaurantweek.com.

April 22: Earth Day Cleanup

The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee will host its Bay to Beach Cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2023. Event begins at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments, supplies, door prize raffles and a commemorative token will be provided. Rain or shine event.

April 22: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 22: Clean-Up Day

The annual Berlin Clean-Up Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Dedicated volunteers are needed to help for a few hours to celebrate Earth Day by giving Berlin’s Parks, downtown, and neighborhoods, a spring cleaning. There are several opportunities for volunteers assisting the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Committee with planting gardens in the parks and downtown from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. and helping with low maintenance planting, weeding, raking, mulching, and trash pick up downtown and in the Parks. The main clean-up areas are Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli Street, Henry Park on Flower Street, Heron Park on Old Ocean City Boulevard and in the downtown commercial district. Some supplies will be available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows are always needed. This is a great opportunity for students to earn service hours. Clean-up of Hudson Branch will also be needed; this activity is not for young children. Heavy clothes and boots are recommended. For general park clean-up, sign up at any of the parks starting at 8:30 a.m.; Hudson Branch sign-up is at Henry Park. Volunteers can also choose to spend their time anywhere they feel needs attention. Trash pickup will be available; items for pickup will need to be placed in one location in the clean-up area and the Town must be contacted so that crews are aware of the location. Volunteers are asked to sign in and pick up supplies at the town’s parks and at the Berlin Welcome Center starting at 8:30 a.m.

April 22: Celiac Support Group

Delmarva Celiac Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. at the Fenwick Inn. Attending speakers will be gastroenterologist Dr. Jerrold Canakis and Dietitian Michael P. Kirtsos. Door prizes. RSVP: 443-664-5979.

April 22-23: Conservation Weekend

Beginning at noon at Trimper’s to celebrate Earth Day both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the outdoors at the park and take some time to visit the beach. Guests are encouraged to walk and ride on the Boardwalk to take in our natural surroundings. Saturday, April 22, Funny Farm will have a lamb with them to explain the importance of farming and how useful one lamb can be. On Sunday, April 23, Diakonia Thrift Shop is decking out a group of local youth to highlight an array of sustainable fashions. Starting at 12:30 p.m. local kid models will be parading around the Hamptons ride, proving that thrifting is totally in and fast fashion is out.

April 23: Kennedy-King Dinner

The Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County will hold its annual gala dinner at Light House Sound. Speaker will be Brooke Lierman, Maryland’s comptroller. Reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:15. Tickets are $100 per person. Make check payable to DCCWC, PO Box 34, Berlin, Md. 21811. Please include your dinner choice of Prime Rib, Grilled Salmon, Chicken Chesapeake or Vegetarian. Vicky Wallace, 410-208-2969 or email [email protected]

April 23: Dinner Dance

The Polish American Club of Delmarva (PAC) will hold its Spring “Majowka” Dinner Dance from 1-5 p.m. at the Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Avenue. Tickets are $35 per person and includes a delicious dinner platter, dessert, beer, wine, soda, coffee and tea. Polish/ American Variety dance music will be provided by the “JOY” Trio of Maryland. For tickets and further information contact Denise 443-857-9054 or Steve 443-857-3802. No tickets will be sold at the door.

April 26: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal Highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the detachment. 410-430-7181 or email [email protected]

April 27: Meeting, Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County will “welcome home” Republican state legislators at the meeting and luncheon. Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Delegate Charles Otto will give updates on the General Assembly session at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. To register for the luncheon, go to gopwomenofworcester.org. Deadline to register is April 19.

April 28: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

American Legion Post 123 in Berlin will be selling oyster fritter sandwiches from 2 p.m. Cost is $10 for a sandwich.

April 29: Guest Speaker

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee presents “Character Matters” with guest speaker former USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller, who served in Afghanistan, and is the author of “Crisis of Command: How We Lost Trust and Confidence in America’s Generals and Politicians.” The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Ocean City Golf Club located at 11401 Country Club Drive in Berlin. Tickets are $50 and includes a happy hour buffet/cash bar. Tickets will be sold for a two-day concealed carry training raffle, a $1500 value. Seating is limited. Send checks to WCRCC, P.O. Box 1432, Berlin, Md. 21811. Or contact [email protected] or 443-668-8864.

April 29-30: Bubble Dance Party

What’s Poppin’ Bubble Dance Party at Trimper’s encourages kids to stay active. Doors open at noon with dance party both days at 2 p.m.

April 30: OC Bridal Show

From 1-3 p.m. at Seacrets, brides can meet top wedding vendors, play games, win prizes and sip cocktails in a tropical setting. Brides can win a chance at the free wedding dress or $500 cash prize. Entertainment includes 20th Anniversary ribbon cutting, Gold Ballroom dancing demo and Sandals Beauty and The Beach Fashion Show on the main stage. Many guests drive several hours to attend, and hotel packages are available. https://roxbeachweddings.com/ocean-city-bridal-show/.

April 30: Gospel Show

Soloist Jack Andrews will perform at Bowen United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m.

May 2: Prayer At Local Schools

The Interfaith Friendship Association and other local churches in the Berlin area are holding a prayer walk and vigil for schools. Participating congregations and houses of worship are adopting a local school and will each be meeting at the flagpole of those schools. Volunteers will then march around the school grounds praying for the students, their families, all of the staff and administrators of the school, and the bus drivers associated with that school, etc. Afterwards, all the various represented congregations will gather at Stephen Decatur Park to come together as one voice in prayer and fellowship. There will be refreshments and music at the prayer/praise gathering at Stephen Decatur Park for all.

May 2: Free Health Fair

Atlantic General Hospital, the Town of Ocean City and AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917 are co-sponsoring a free health fair for the community, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City. The health fair is free and open to the public. Free health screenings will be offered, including carotid, respiratory, bone density, hearing, blood pressure, skin cancer, medicine review by AGHRx RediScripts pharmacists, lipid panel and blood glucose (a 12-hour fast is required) and more. At 9 a.m., Dr. M. Sean Hooker of Atlantic General Orthopedic Surgery will discuss how robotic technology is used in surgery, followed by a representative from Taylor Bank who will give a presentation on identity theft and scams at 10 a.m. The final speaker of the morning is Dr. Edwin Castañeda of Atlantic General Primary Care, who will provide information about antibiotics at 11 a.m.

May 4: Prayer Day Speaker

Three-time Olympian Jim Ryun will address the 11th annual Salisbury Area National Day of Prayer Breakfast at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury. Doors at the Civic Center open at 6:30 a.m. Prior to the program, from 6:30 to 6:55, a special area will be set aside for attendees to join local pastors in a time of corporate prayer for the city, region and country. The breakfast program begins at 7 a.m. Tickets for the prayer breakfast are $22, available in Salisbury at The Country House, or by mail. Make checks payable to Salisbury Area Prayer Breakfast Committee, P.O. Box 521, Salisbury, Md. 21803. For information, call Ted Evans at 410-430-4189.

May 5-6: Fall Fest

The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual Fall Fest beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Featured are an indoor yard sale, bake sale (including Greek & other international pastries), plant sale, car wash, church tours, and more. The church is located at 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes. For more information, call 302-645-5791 or visit the church website: www.orthodoxdelmar.org/springfest.

May 6: Safe Boating Course

The US Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering a one-day Maryland Safe Boating Course from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A safe boating certificate is required for all boat operators born after July 1, 1972 and is awarded after successful completion of the course. The class includes piloting in local waters, tying nautical knots, foul weather tactics, legal issues, updated Maryland regulations and common marine maintenance. Cost is $20. Register or get more information by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or email [email protected]

May 6: Native Plant Sale

Assateague Coastal Trust’s 24th Annual Native Plant Sale will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the ACT Building at 10959 Worcester Highway. Pick-up pre-orders and plants for sale. Raffle baskets, art vendors, garden art. Master Gardener Table for Q&A, compost for sale from Go Green OC, soil test kits and pre-created planters/flower baskets. actforbays.org/plantsale.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 13: Furnace Town Celebration

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Furnace Fairies and Gnomes Celebration takes place with Furnace Town being invaded by fantasy creatures for one day only. Frolic with fairies, garden with gnomes, ride a unicorn, trade with an ogre, say hi to giants and make friends with a mermaid. Vendors, food, games, and entertainment galore. Kids 5-15, $5; 15-plus, $10; and kids under 5, free.

May 17: Golf Tournament

MAC, Inc., Your Area Agency on Aging is hosting a golf tournament to benefit its Meals on Wheels program. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 9 a.m. Play will be best ball format. Teams are forming now. The cost is $400 per team of four; $100 for individuals. Participation in the tournament can make a real difference in the lives of older persons on the Lower Shore. Funds raised will help MAC provide home-delivered meals to local seniors who are unable to prepare their own food. Many of our elderly neighbors are isolated and alone and need help in securing the most basic of human necessities – food. To register or for more information, visit https://macinc.org/specialevents/golf/.

May 18-21: Pines Players Production

The Ocean Pines Players’ next production is Love Letters by A.R. Gurney presented at Mariner’s Country Down. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org where members receive a 20% discount on tickets.

May 20: Chicken Platters

Fried and baked chicken platters to go for $10 at Calvary United Methodist Church at 8607 Ironshire Station Road in Berlin. Platters sold with two sides and a roll. Potato salad, mac n’ cheese and green beans. Also, a dessert table and drinks for sale. From 1030 a.m. until sold out.

June 3: Community Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 4) from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the driveways of residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps will be available at the main entrance of the Parke located at Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway at the south entrance of Ocean Pines.

June 10: Furnace Town Music

Get ready to groove this summer at Furnace Town, showcasing a lineup of talented musicians and artists from around the shore. Enjoy live performances in a stunning outdoor venue. Bring your friends, family and loved ones for an evening filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Cost is $10/adults, $5/kids 5-15.

The schedule is:

June 10: 5-8 p.m., Vintage Blue Bluegrass Band

June 24: 5-8 p.m., Flatland Drive Bluegrass Band

July 8: 5-8 p.m., Bryan & The Barn Owls-Americana

July 24: 5-8 p.m., The Folk Heroes & The Folk Villains

Aug. 5: 5-8 p.m., Hoedown with DJ Kay

Aug. 19: 5-8 p.m., Ampersand – Traditional American Music.

June 14: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50 Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be from the Burbage Funeral Home. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

June 13: Kid’s Carnival

Fish Tales, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, will be hosting from noon-3 p.m. To celebrate the end of the school year, Fish Tales decided to have this fun family event for children. This day will be filled with carnival games, face painting, inflatables, children’s vendors, kid’s crafts, pony rides and food and drinks. A commemorative T-shirt will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the day will be donated to the Lower Shore Special Olympics. If anyone would like to be a vendor, contact India Bandorick at 410-289-0990 or email her at [email protected]