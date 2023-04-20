Barn Hill Preserve recently celebrated the opening of its 2023 season with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Frankford, Del. The preserve is home to over 35 species of animals, including otters, two-toed sloths and red kangaroos, and educates guests on animal conservation. Pictured above are Kate VanVorst of the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce; Bethany Adkins of Linda Vista Real Estate; MacKenzie Callahan; Rachel Ejzak, holding Rocko the Wallaby; Josh Mueller; Kelly Gray; Charlie the Sloth; Katelyn Lee; and Zach Bova. Submitted Photo

Doctor Welcomed

BERLIN – Dr. Rodney Williams joins the medical staff of Atlantic General Hospital this month to provide medical oncology care alongside Dr. Rabindra Paul and nurse practitioner Paige Wildmann at the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center.

Williams earned his medical degree at University of California School of Medicine. His training and clinical experience includes a fellowship at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, after a residency at the University of Colorado Affiliated Hospitals in Denver. He comes to Atlantic General from coastal South Carolina, where he provided cancer treatment in a rural clinic and in the hematology/oncology division at the Medical University of South Carolina, in Charleston.

Williams has held medical leadership positions at several healthcare organizations, including the Greater Baltimore Medical Center. He is board certified in internal medicine and medical oncology.

Williams is currently accepting new patients. For more information and appointments, please call the Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center at 410-629-6888.

Atlantic General Hospital has been providing quality health care to the residents of Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset (Md.) and Sussex (Del.) counties since May 1993. Built by the commitment and generosity of a dedicated community, the hospital’s state-of-the-art facility in Berlin, Md., combines compassion and expertise with the latest in technology and services. Atlantic General Health System, its network of more than 25 primary care provider and specialist offices, care for residents and visitors throughout the region.

New Advisor

SALISBURY – The Land Group (TLG) has added another land advisor to their team of fifteen serving Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Dallas Harrington joins TLG with a background in customer service, sales and hunting.

Harrington is the owner of Non Typical Outdoor Supply, a hunting store and archery pro shop in West Ocean City. He opened the store in 2018 after graduating from Flagler College with a degree in business.

As a land advisor, Harrington will work to ensure his clients are satisfied and able to reach their goals with the property they decide to buy or sell.

“Dallas has a ton of experience working with outdoorsmen to help them be more successful hunters, and that customer service background will go a long way in making him a great Land Advisor,” said Principal Ben Alder.

Harrington resides in Worcester County, Maryland, and enjoys hunting and spending time with his wife and two children in his free time.

The Land Group provides land brokerage and consulting services throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The “We Sell Dirt” group represents the largest portfolio of land available to purchase in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and Pennsylvania, totaling over 40,000 acres.

Since 2015, The Land Group has completed transactions on over 55,340 acres of land and $343 million in gross sales.

Bank Expansion

REHOBOTH BEACH – Shore United Bank has expanded their footprint in Delaware by opening a new, full-service branch in Rehoboth Beach, located at 19358 Miller Road.

This location brings convenience and community banking at its finest to Delaware beach residents and visitors alike.

The new branch joins 30 other locations throughout Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

“We are excited to open our 31st location in Sussex County with a great team of local bankers,” explained Ronda Douglas, relationship manager at Shore United Bank’s Rehoboth branch. “As a community bank, we are committed to offering the highest level of customer service to meet the financial needs of the residents and the communities of Delmarva.”

Chief Retail Banking Officer Jennifer Joseph adds, “We feel strongly about the commitment we have made to Rehoboth and look forward to additional opportunities to serve the greater Sussex County market.”

Accompanying the new branch, Shore United has opened a mortgage office close by at 19716 Sea Air Avenue, to assist the community with their mortgage loan needs.

Shore United Bank is a full-service community bank with a rich history dating back to 1876. Offering innovative banking solutions, they provide the personal touch you would expect from a community bank.

Director Honored

CAMBRIDGE — Ashley Davis, executive director of the Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, was named among the 2023 Eastern Shore Women To Watch, a publication of APG Chesapeake.

The honor recognizes community service, professional accomplishments, entrepreneurship and mentorship.

“Women To Watch spotlights the work, dedication, talents and community service of women on the Eastern Shore who continue to lead in their respective fields and those who embody strength, vitality, leadership and integrity for our community,” according to the publication.

Davis joined the Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center as executive director last year. The center works to increase the number of health care providers serving Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore.

“Her insightful and dynamic leadership extends to concrete efforts towards molding ESAHEC into a national model of achievement, and a sought out career destination,” Debra Messick wrote in Davis’ Women To Watch profile. “Davis has relentlessly navigated with purpose, buoyed by an inner spirit always striving for excellence, turning each challenge into an opportunity.”

Davis has experience in health care management, program development and nonprofit administration and operations. Prior to joining the Eastern Shore Area Health Education Center, Davis was interim chief operations officer and director of programs and special initiatives for the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America. Previously, she managed the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity State Office of Rural Health.

She has worked with state and local health departments, national nonprofits, global pharmaceutical companies, federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics, community-based organizations and other health care providers throughout her career.

Davis is pursuing a doctorate in public policy at Liberty University, where she earned her Master of Arts in human services and her Master of Public Health. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Spelman College.