Worcester Prep Students, Staff and Volunteers Build New Pollinator Garden

Students AWorcester Prep students, staff and volunteers braved wind and rain to build a new Pollinator Garden on campus. The students and volunteers installed four flower beds and the initial paver walkway surrounding the center garden bed.  The garden is designed to attract and support Monarch butterflies. This project was made possible by a generous anonymous donation from a WPS family. Pictured, from left, with parent and staff volunteers are students Travis and Tyler Netting, Sydney Tingle, Jenna Hess, Izzy Huber and Vanesska Hall. Submitted Photos