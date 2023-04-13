Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection

Many of the pictures that survive of early 20th century Ocean City were originally published as postcards. They were a popular way to keep in touch with the folks back home in the days before cell phones and texting made communication so easy.

During World War II and into the early 1950s the comic postcard became popular and hundreds of thousands were mailed from Ocean City. Most featured cartoons with attractive young women in bathing suits and nearly every gift shop on the Boardwalk carried a selection. With cards selling for only a nickel it was an inexpensive way to say, “wish you were here.”

The comic postcard fad ended in the mid-1950s; today these old postcards have become collector’s items.

