Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

April 14: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church is hosting from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but eating inside an option as well with bake table available. Cost is one crab cake sandwich meal, $14; two crab cake sandwich meal, $24; and one crab cake sandwich, $10.

April 15: Bikers For Autism Ride

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the 2nd Annual Bikers for Autism ride in Ocean City to raise funds for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Bike registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at The Cork Bar (motorcycles park along Wicomico Street) followed by the ride, escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s departments. Following the ride, join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation and other enthusiasts from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for a block party sponsored by The Cork Bar, The Bearded Clam and Crawl Street Tavern with live music from Shots Fired. The $25 registration fee (cash only) includes a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages.

All are welcome to join the ride and the block party. There will be silent auctions, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle. www.acsgwc.org.

April 15: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 1301 Philadelphia Avenue from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 15: Drive-Thru Lunch

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold a drive-thru at 10 a.m. until sold out. Costs are oyster fritter sandwiches, $12; chicken salad sandwich, $5; pint of chicken salad, $8; pint of peas and dumplings soup, $6; pint of vegetable beef soup, $6; and pint of beans, corn and dumplings soup, $7. Cornbread by the block for $5.

April 15-16: Art Weekend

In partnership with the Art League of Ocean City, Trimper’s Rides will inspire little ones’ inner DaVinci with hands-on art projects. Guests will be able to participate in “figure drawing” of the Trimper Troupe characters. To bring a new medium to the event, film has been added, a take home art project will encourage kids to make their own Trimper inspired videos. The best submissions will be awarded a Trimper Mega Pass. Arts and crafts tables will be laid out starting at noon.

April 16: Clothing SWAP

Assateague Coastal Trust’s Clothing SWAP it Out Circulation Day will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the ACT building on Worcester Highway. Browse and buy clothing donated for the ACT. [email protected] or 443-856-9309.

April 16-30: OC Restaurant Week

Citywide special menus, great deals at participating restaurants throughout Ocean City. Tempt your taste buds. oceancityrestaurantweek.com.

April 17: Monthly Meeting

Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. Speaker will be Gabby Ross, Assateague Coastkeeper. Social time begins 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

April 19: Town Cats Benefit

From 5-10 pm. Shotti’s Point Lunas (formerly Full Moon Saloon) will be donating a portion of sales to Town Cats. Check out the new menu and support your local cat rescue.

April 21: Putt Putt Benefit

Women Supporting Women, a local non-profit organization providing awareness, education and support to individuals who are affected by breast cancer, will hold the first annual “Putt the Night Away” miniature golf fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. at Old Pro Golf – Under the Sea indoor course on 68th Street in Ocean City. Family and friends are invited to an evening of unlimited mini golf play that includes a Hole in One Contest, basket raffle and a meet and greet photo op with Mermaid Tasha, the Marlin Mermaid. Entry for adults is $15 and $10 for children 12 and under which includes unlimited mini golf play, one slice of pizza and a bottle of water.

April 22: Earth Day Cleanup

The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee will host its Bay to Beach Cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2023. Event begins at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments, supplies, door prize raffles and a commemorative token will be provided. Rain or shine event.

April 22: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 22: Clean-Up Day

The annual Berlin Clean-Up Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Dedicated volunteers are needed to help for a few hours to celebrate Earth Day by giving Berlin’s Parks, downtown, and neighborhoods, a spring cleaning.

There are several opportunities for volunteers assisting the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Committee with planting gardens in the parks and downtown from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. and helping with low maintenance planting, weeding, raking, mulching, and trash pick up downtown and in the Parks.

The main clean-up areas are Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli Street, Henry Park on Flower Street, Heron Park on Old Ocean City Boulevard and in the downtown commercial district. Some supplies will be available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows are always needed. This is a great opportunity for students to earn service hours.

Clean-up of Hudson Branch will also be needed; this activity is not for young children. Heavy clothes and boots are recommended. For general park clean-up, sign up at any of the parks starting at 8:30 a.m.; Hudson Branch sign-up is at Henry Park.

Volunteers can also choose to spend their time anywhere they feel needs attention. Trash pickup will be available; items for pickup will need to be placed in one location in the clean-up area and the Town must be contacted so that crews are a-ware of the location. Volunteers are asked to sign in and pick up supplies at the town’s parks and at the Berlin Welcome Center starting at 8:30 a.m.

April 22: Celiac Support Group

Delmarva Celiac Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. at the Fenwick Inn. Attending speakers will be gastroenterologist Dr. Jerrold Canakis and Dietitian Michael P. Kirtsos. Door prizes. RSVP: 443-664-5979.

April 22-23: Conservation Weekend

Beginning at noon at Trimper’s to celebrate Earth Day both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the outdoors at the park and take some time to visit the beach. Guests are encouraged to walk and ride on the Boardwalk to take in our natural surroundings. Saturday, April 22, Funny Farm will have a lamb with them to explain the importance of farming and how useful one lamb can be. On Sunday, April 23, Diakonia Thrift Shop is decking out a group of local youth to highlight an array of sustainable fashions. Starting at 12:30 p.m. local kid models will be parading around the Hamptons ride, proving that thrifting is totally in and fast fashion is out.

April 23: Kennedy-King Dinner

The Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County will hold its annual gala dinner at Light House Sound. Speaker will be Brooke Lierman, Maryland’s comptroller. Reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:15. Tickets are $100 per person. Make check payable to DCCWC, PO Box 34, Berlin, Md. 21811. Please include your dinner choice of Prime Rib, Grilled Salmon, Chicken Chesapeake or Vegetarian. Vicky Wallace, 410-208-2969 or email [email protected]

April 23: Dinner Dance

The Polish American Club of Delmarva (PAC) will hold its Spring “Majowka” Dinner Dance from 1-5 p.m. at the Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Avenue. Tickets are $35 per person and includes a delicious dinner platter, dessert, beer, wine, soda, coffee and tea. Polish/ American Variety dance music will be provided by the “JOY” Trio of Maryland. For tickets and further information contact Denise 443-857-9054 or Steve 443-857-3802. No tickets will be sold at the door.

April 26: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street and Coastal highway at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served in our Corps, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the detachment. 410-430-7181 or email [email protected]

April 27: Meeting, Luncheon

The Republican Women of Worcester County will “welcome home” Republican state legislators at the meeting and luncheon. Senator Mary Beth Carozza and Delegate Charles Otto will give updates on the General Assembly session at Harrison’s Harbor Watch. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. To register for the luncheon, go to gopwomenofworcester.org. Deadline to register is April 19.

April 28: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

American Legion Post 123 in Berlin will be selling oyster fritter sandwiches from 2 p.m. Cost is $10 for a sandwich.

April 29: Guest Speaker

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee presents “Character Matters” with guest speaker former USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller, who served in Afghanistan, and is the author of “Crisis of Command: How We Lost Trust and Confidence in America’s Generals and Politicians.” The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Ocean City Golf Club located at 11401 Country Club Drive in Berlin. Tickets are $50 and includes a happy hour buffet/cash bar. Tickets will be sold for a two-day concealed carry training raffle, a $1500 value. Seating is limited. Send checks to WCRCC, P.O. Box 1432, Berlin, Md. 21811. Or contact [email protected] or 443-668-8864.

April 29-30: Bubble Dance Party

What’s Poppin’ Bubble Dance Party at Trimper’s encourages kids to stay active. Doors open at noon with dance party both days at 2 p.m.

May 2: Prayer At Local Schools

The Interfaith Friendship Association and other local churches in the Berlin area are holding a prayer walk and vigil for schools. Participating congregations and houses of worship are adopting a local school and will each be meeting at the flagpole of those schools. Volunteers will then march around the school grounds praying for the students, their families, all of the staff and administrators of the school, and the bus drivers associated with that school, etc. Afterwards, all the various represented congregations will gather at Stephen Decatur Park to come together as one voice in prayer and fellowship. There will be refreshments and music at the prayer/praise gathering at Stephen Decatur Park for all.

May 4: Prayer Day Speaker

Three-time Olympian Jim Ryun will address the 11th annual Salisbury Area National Day of Prayer Breakfast at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury. Doors at the Civic Center open at 6:30 a.m. Prior to the program, from 6:30 to 6:55, a special area will be set aside for attendees to join local pastors in a time of corporate prayer for the city, region and country. The breakfast program begins at 7 a.m. Tickets for the prayer breakfast are $22, available in Salisbury at The Country House, or by mail. Make checks payable to Salisbury Area Prayer Breakfast Committee, P.O. Box 521, Salisbury, Md. 21803. For information, call Ted Evans at 410-430-4189.

May 5-6: Fall Fest

The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual Fall Fest beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Featured are an indoor yard sale, bake sale (including Greek & other international pastries), plant sale, car wash, church tours, and more. The church is located at 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes. For more information, call 302-645-5791 or visit the church website: www.orthodoxdelmar.org/springfest.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 13: Furnace Town Celebration

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Furnace Fairies and Gnomes Celebration takes place with Furnace Town being invaded by fantasy creatures for one day only. Frolic with fairies, garden with gnomes, ride a unicorn, trade with an ogre, say hi to giants and make friends with a mermaid. Vendors, food, games, and entertainment galore. Kids 5-15, $5; 15-plus, $10; and kids under 5, free.

May 18-21: Pines Players Production

The Ocean Pines Players’ next production is Love Letters by A.R. Gurney presented at Mariner’s Country Down. Tickets are available at: https://oceanpinesplayers.org where members receive a 20% discount on tickets.