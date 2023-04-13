Last month, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation representatives and Penguin Swim event co-chairs came together with OC Ravens Roost #44 members to celebrate their long-time partnership.

OC Ravens Roost #44, a local Baltimore Ravens fan club established in 1998, hosts and participates in several fundraising activities throughout the year. Proceeds raised from these events go toward various local charities, with their two largest fundraising efforts being annual scholarship donations to six graduating students from local high schools and Atlantic General Hospital’s annual Penguin Swim.

Each year, OC Ravens Roost #44 registers a team for the Penguin Swim and collects thousands of dollars in donations for the event. At this year’s swim, the group took home the first place prize in the “Community Group or Organization” category by raising $9,869. To date, OC Ravens Roost #44 has amassed a total of $162,000 for the hospital.

These proceeds enable Atlantic General Hospital, a not-for-profit healthcare organization, to advance the health of the residents and visitors of our community through a coordinated care delivery system that provides access to quality care, personalized service and education.

Submitted Photo