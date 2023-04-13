Optimist Club Hosted Oratorical Competition Winners

dThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club hosted the winners of their oratorical competition at their April 6th dinner meeting.  From left to right are Dr. John McDonald, Head of School Worcester Preparatory School; Jude Damouni, first place winner from Worcester Preparatory School, Alexandro Pace, third place winner from Stephen Decatur Middle School, Lynn Barton, principal of Stephen Decatur Middle School, and Avery Weber, second place winner from Stephen Decatur Middle School.