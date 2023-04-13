OCEAN CITY – Sen. Mary Beth Carozza said her focus remained on her constituents this legislative session despite a challenging environment in Maryland’s General Assembly. Carozza said she used her committee assignments to support local initiatives and advance Eastern Shore priorities during the legislative session that ended Monday. Several bills she sponsored passed this session,…
BERLIN – The internationally known urbanist and planner who visited Berlin earlier this month will share his thoughts on the town at a public meeting next week. Citizens are invited to the Berlin library on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. to hear from Dhiru Thadani, the planner who visited the town last week. Thadani…
OCEAN CITY – Legislation passed in the General Assembly to expand offshore wind energy in Maryland is being met with both praise and frustration from local stakeholders. On Monday, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which will, among other things, increase the state’s offshore wind generation goals from…
BERLIN – Changes are being considered for the intersection of Route 818 and Route 50 in response to concerns from local officials. Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) officials said this week that potential improvements were being evaluated for the intersection of Route 818 and Route 50. “District Engineer Mark Crampton and his staff have been…
