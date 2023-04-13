OC Knights of Columbus Donate to WCDC

cIn March, the local Ocean City Knight of Columbus Council # 9053 presented the Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) a check for $5000 collected from its annual Tootsie Roll Campaign.  Pictured are (left to right) Joseph Kostelac, a WCDC client, Director of WCDC Jack Ferry, a WCDC client and Thomas Herwig.