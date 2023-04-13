Joan Satterfield Watt

OCEAN PINES — Joan Diane Satterfield Watt, 79, of Ocean Pines, passed away on April 3, 2023, less than a week after her cancer diagnosis.

She was born on July 18, 1943, in Washington, D.C. and spent most of her childhood in Prince George’s County, Md. She graduated from Northwestern High School in 1961 and attended the University of Maryland. She had a long career working in logistics at various government agencies including the Department of Defense, NASA, Department of Agriculture, and EPA. Ambitious and intrepid, she lived in Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, California, Panama, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Joan was a member of the Eastern Star (California Chapter Five Star), American Legion Auxiliary Post 166, and the Ocean City Power Squadron (past Commander). She volunteered consistently as a poll worker. Joanie loved animals, boating with her friends, playing games, listening to music, cheering on her son’s accomplishments, and being a doting Grammy.

Ever joyful, caring and devoted to her family, she is survived by her son, Jay Watt; daughter-in-law, Angèle Fauchier; grandchildren Ellis and Thalia; sister Cecilia (Bonnie) Jones; brother-in-law Ronald Jones; brother Cecil (Buddy) Satterfield; sister-in-law Victoria Satterfield; nieces Cheryl Johnston, Annette Hall, Fay Jones, and Christine White; nephews Lloyd Jones, Robert Satterfield, Michael Satterfield and Kevin Satterfield; cousin Darlene Johnson; and many other cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Edna Fay Spenser Satterfield and Cecil Harrison Satterfield, Sr.

She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony, with a celebration of life planned for the summer. Donations in Joan’s memory can be made to the League of Women Voters. Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Jo-Ann Murphy

BERLIN — With great sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother Jo-Ann Murphy on April 7, 2023, most recently residing in Berlin, originally from West Orange, N.J.

She died at age 77 surrounded by her devoted husband of 55 years Douglas Henry Murphy, loving daughters Deirdra Murphy Brinkman and Rebecca Murphy Thompson, her cherished grandchildren, Elise Natalie Brinkman, Henry Shaw Thompson, and Eva Louise Thompson, as well as her son-in-law Scott Thompson.

Jo-Ann is survived by her sister Patricia Ehrhardt and preceded by her parents William and Sadie O’Boyle and her recently deceased sisters Kathleen Henry and Maureen Henry.

Jo-Ann loved all things food including spending time cooking-up Italian and Irish recipes for her family and friends and experiencing new restaurants across the world with her husband Doug; spending time with her grandchildren Elise, Henry, and Eva; tending to her many household plants; and treating her kids’ spunky dogs to human food, earning her the nickname “the bacon lady.”

Jo-Ann’s family will host a celebration of life on April 14, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. in the Atlantic Hotel, one of her favorite historic Berlin haunts, located at 2 S. Main St., Berlin, Md. 21811. Jo-Ann was compassionate, empathetic, and charitable. As such, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the MD Food Bank or the Stansell House Hospice Center in Berlin.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

George Cutler Van Nostrand

OCEAN PINES — George Cutler Van Nostrand, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home in Ocean Pines. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Elbert Franklin Van Nostrand and Winfrey Cutler Van Nostrand.

George served in The Coast Guard, earned a B.A. in Physics at Western Maryland College, and charted a successful career as an Aerospace Engineer before retiring in Ocean Pines. A lifelong athlete, George was a lover and student of the game of golf, as well as being a fan of the Orioles and the Ravens. Along the way, he piloted planes, coached teams, was repeatedly the linchpin and planner of large projects, always leading the way.

He is survived by four sons, George Gregory Van Nostrand (Pamela), Stuart David Van Nostrand (Yan), Steven York Van Nostrand (Annie), and Kirk Winfrey Van Nostrand; a brother, David L. Van Nostrand (Sandra); a sister-in-law, Jaqueline Van Nostrand; nine grandchildren, Keith Gregory Van Nostrand (Shadè), Vincent Leon Van Nostrand (Kate), Jason Van Nostrand, Kayla Van Nostrand, Talia Van Nostrand, Valerie Van Nostrand, Daniel Joseph Van Nostrand, Christopher James Van Nostrand, Kari Anne Van Nostrand and Samantha Claire Van Nostrand; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Van Nostrand; a daughter, Nancy Clair Van Nostrand; a brother, Elbert Franklin Van Nostrand; and a grandson, Michael Van Nostrand.

Cremation followed his death. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one hour prior. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

X

Barry L. King

YORK, Pa. – Barry L. King, 67, entered into rest unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home. He was the loving husband of Sandra L. (Baughman) King. The couple celebrated 38 years of marriage on Aug. 24, 2022.

Born Aug. 11, 1955, in West York, Barry was a son of the late Harry D. and Doris M. (Dern) King. He was a beloved husband, adoring father, dependable brother, unfailing uncle, trustworthy friend and enthusiastic helper to everyone he met.

Barry graduated from West York High School in 1973 where he was a wrestler and in the color guard. His first job following graduation was in the school district’s audio-visual department, where he began to earn a reputation as “Mr. Fix-It.”

Barry worked as a State Farm agent for Harry D. King Insurance for 36 years and owned and operated Barry’s Studio of Photography for 40 years. Early in his photography career, he assisted York County Coroner Kathryn Fourhman. In his “retirement” from insurance and photography, he ran his business as a wholesaler of model train reproduction parts to distributors across the United States and organized many successful train shows. Over the years, Barry had served as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic for West York. He also helped at his family’s monument business, King Monuments, as well as his in-laws’ monument business, Baughman Memorial Works.

He was a member of Mt. Zion U.C.C. in York, Train Collectors Association of America, Hawks Gunning Club, and Viking Athletic Association. He served as Vice President of the HOA Board of Directors for Assateague Pointe in Maryland.

Barry was described as a “force of nature” with his larger-than-life personality, huge smile, and distinctive, hearty laugh. He was there when anyone needed him to do anything, anywhere, any time. Auto mechanics, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, computers — he seemed to know how to fix anything, and if he couldn’t, he would connect you to someone who could. If he wasn’t offering help or advice, you could find him fishing, boating, and immersed in his model trains. Barry centered his life around his family, and he was the center of theirs.

In addition to his wife, Barry is survived by his son, Hunter D. King of York; “adopted son,” Jan Baros and wife, Klara of the Czech Republic; sister, Brenda L. Hershberger and husband, Jack of York; father-in-law, Donald E. Baughman of Dover; sisters-in-law, Sharon K. Witmer and husband, Warren of Dover and Suzanne M. Becker and husband, Scott of York; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his beloved pets, Toto and Loki. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffrey D. King; and mother-in-law, Beverly J. Baughman.

Barry’s funeral was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Mt. Zion U.C.C., 1054 Ridgewood Road, York, Pa. Burial was private in Greenmount Cemetery in York. Officiating was his pastor, the Rev. Danielle Neff.

Memorial contributions may be made Mt. Zion U.C.C., 1054 Ridgewood Road, York, Pa. 17406.

To share memories of Barry and condolences with his family, please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com.

X

Shawn Patrick Berger

BERLIN — Suddenly, on March 22, 2023 Shawn Patrick Berger passed away.

He was in his home in Berlin surrounded by his friends Kristin Brooks, Tony Docre and Allan Cheriutch. Shawn was an avid surfer, played drums in bands and was a gun enthusiast.

He was the son of Deidre Berger, oldest brother of Thomas Berger, father of Shawn Murray, grandchild of Winnifred and John Murray and Morris Berger. He was a close friend to Troy Purnell, Brian Hazzard and his family, Jake Walters and his family, Kerry Swartzbaugh and wife Amanda Ackerman. Shawn had many other friends and family that aren’t mentioned. Shawn was very loved and is greatly missed. Much peace and love to you Shawn. A paddle out is being planned for Shawn’s ashes.