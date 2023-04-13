Kiwanis Club Held a Pancake Breakfast

bOcean Pines held a Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday April 1.  Members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City volunteers annually to cook the food.  Pictured from left to right are Kitty Wrench, Mike Castoro, The Bunny, Candy Foreman, Ed Ahlquist and former Kiwanaina Barb Peletier.