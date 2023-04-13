OCEAN CITY – The George and Suzanne Hurley Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of two people who were the heart and soul of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum from its beginning.

George and Suzanne Hurley dedicated almost 40 years of their lives to documenting the history of Ocean City and preserving the 1891 U.S. Life-Saving Station.

The $2,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior of Stephen Decatur High School, Worcester Preparatory School, Pocomoke High School, and Snow Hill High School who plans to further his/her education in the fall at a four-year accredited college or university in the state of Maryland.

Applicants can choose from three essay topics. Each topic not only spotlights historical places, events, and people of Worcester County, but it also honors two of the founders of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum.

The deadline is May 1. To learn more about scholarship, visit www.ocmuseum.org/support-us/scholarship.