Homeless Outreach Efforts Continue In Worcester, OC OCEAN CITY – Officials say they continue to address homelessness in Ocean City and throughout Worcester County. In 2018, the Worcester County Health Department, Local Behavioral Health Authority, Department of Social Services, Ocean City Police Department, Diakonia, Ocean City Crisis Coalition, and Atlantic General Hospital joined together to create the Worcester County Homeless Outreach Team… Read More »

Community Upset Over School System’s Handling Of Racial Incident; Snow Hill High Principal Criticizes Administrators; Superintendent: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’ SNOW HILL – Community members expressed their frustration this week with the school system’s actions related to an incident at Snow Hill High School. More than 100 area residents filed into Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday to share their disappointment regarding a racially charged social media post and the school system’s subsequent reaction to… Read More »

Mixed-Use Building Proposed For Berlin Commons Property; Project Needs BZA Special Exception BERLIN – The town’s board of zoning appeals is set to consider plans for a new building at the Berlin Commons. Next Wednesday, the board of appeals is set to hear a special exception request from Brett and Megan Hines of The Buzz Meadery. The owners hope to erect a three-story building on the section… Read More »