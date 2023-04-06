ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Change is still dominant for Rams and Ewes, both in the workplace and in their private lives. This is also a good time to look at a possible relocation if that has been one of your goals.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Doing things for others is what you do well. But don’t forget that Bovines thrive on the arts, so make some time for yourself to indulge your passion for music and artistic expression.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): While the Romantic Twin considers where to go for an upcoming vacation, the Practical Twin will start making travel plans now to take advantage of some great bargains.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your sensitive nature helps you deal with a difficult emotional situation. Be patient and continue to show your sincere support wherever (and for whomever) it is needed.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’re making progress as you move through some unfamiliar territory. And while there might be a misstep or two along the way, you’re heading in the right direction overall. Good luck.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Some good news arrives — and just in time to remind you that you’re making progress. Perhaps things aren’t moving as quickly as you’d prefer, but they’re progressing nevertheless.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): This is a good week to step back and assess the facts that have recently emerged, to see where they can be used to your advantage. Also, don’t hesitate to make changes where necessary.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You should begin to experience some support from those who now agree with your point of view. This should help counter the remaining objections from die-hard skeptics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Don’t let your aim be deflected by trivial matters as you try to resolve a confusing situation. Take time to find and thoroughly assess the facts before making any decisions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The possibility of moving to another location has come up. But, before you dismiss it as unworkable, it’s worth checking out just in case it does have some merit after all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): New relationships, personal or work-related, show mixed signals. Best to assume nothing. Let things play themselves out until you have something substantive to work with.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your ability to make needed changes without causing too much, if any, negative ripple effect comes in handy when dealing with a sensitive matter either on the job or in the family.

BORN THIS WEEK: Although you like things to go smoothly, you’re not shy about making waves when you believe the situation calls for it.

