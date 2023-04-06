Optimist Club Donated to Ocean Pines Youth Golf Initiatives

by

c

The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club recently donated $7,112 to Ocean Pines Golf Club to support youth golf initiatives.  The money will be used to:  purchase 35 sets of golf clubs for young children, 18 sets of golf clubs for older children, a golf clinic for 20 children and five spots in the golf camp.   Pictured from left to right are Optimist member Bill Thomson, head pro Bob Beckelman and Optimist member Bill Hickey.