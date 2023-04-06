Retiring Superintendent Joe Perry, center, is pictured at City Hall last week during a recognition event. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — After 32 years with the Town of Ocean City as Recreation and Parks Golf Course Superintendent, Joseph Perry has retired. Since 1990, Perry has played a leading role with the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department.

Prior to beginning a full-time career with the town, Perry was a golf course superintendent of Crestbrook Park in Watertown, Conn. He has worked in various Recreation and Parks departments for 40 years, including Texas and Illinois.

Perry has played an essential role at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course as Superintendent. He was involved with the construction of the golf course before it opened in 1991. The first year, Eagle’s Landing was recognized as one of the best public courses in the country to open that year. Perry has helped Eagle’s Landing receive numerous awards and recognitions over the years. Under his direction, the city secured an over $2 million state of the art irrigation system and pump station for improvements for the golf course. Perry also was committed to the Eastern Shore Association of Golf Course Superintendents (ESAGCS). He served at every board level and was association president in 1998. In 2014, Perry was inducted into the Eastern Shore Golf Hall of Fame and in 2015 was recognized for distinguished service by the ESAGCS.

Director of Recreation and Parks Susan Petito addressed her appreciation of Perry and his many dedicated years of service.

“Joe Perry has been the driving force behind Eagle’s Landing’s reputation as one of the finest public golf courses in Maryland with regard to course conditioning and playability,” she said. “His dedication to Eagle’s Landing and to his profession has earned him well-deserved recognition throughout the state; however, none so much as the appreciation and recognition we all have for him in the Recreation & Parks Department. Joe will be missed.”