Flower Arranging Class Held at OC Center for the Arts

by

dThe Flower Arranging class at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on March 17 produced beautiful centerpieces. Pictured left to right, seated, instructor Joan Guerriero, Jean Nussle.  Pictured standing, Janet Eke, Lynn Rehn, Mary Toney, Marilyn Fraulo, and Georgia Cacciapaglia.