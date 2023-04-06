Decatur Boys Lose First

Pg FStephen Decatur boys lacrosse team lost its first game of the season Monday, falling to Easton on the road, 15-8. The Warriors dominated the game, getting out to an early lead and never looking back. Last Friday, Decatur won a thriller over Sts. Peter and Paul at home, 9-8. Left, senior Gabe Geiser is pictured making a move toward the goal last Friday. Photo by Delmarva Sports Network