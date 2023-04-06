The Ocean City and Ocean Pines chambers of commerce recently celebrated the new office of Movement Mortgage on 82nd Street in Ocean City with a joint ribbon cutting. Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Thompson, left, and Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kerrie Bunting, right, present plaques to Senior Loan Officer Pam Rocco, Market Leader Justin Kozera and Branch Manager Joe Brach. Submitted Photo

Committee Appointment

OCEAN CITY – The Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) announced that Reid Tingle, president/CEO of Bank of Ocean City, Ocean City, Md., was elected to serve on ICBA’s Legislative Issues Committee.

ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks and is committed to its founding mission to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish.

“As a financial steward of my community and advocate for the community banking industry, I’m proud to support ICBA’s efforts to highlight the important role community banks serve both locally and in our nation’s economy,” Tingle said. “As relationship lenders, community banks remain focused on the needs of their customers, and work hard to earn and retain their trust every day. I’m proud to be a community banker and to be called to serve to preserve our industry’s legacy for future generations.”

In addition to helping shape and promote ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Tingle’s duties include engaging in grassroots activities in Maryland to advocate pro-community bank policies and serving as a liaison between community banks and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C.

“Reid Tingle is a respected civic leader and community banker who has graciously volunteered his time and resources to advocate and promote the important role of community banks in our financial system,” said ICBA Chairman Derek Williams, president and CEO of Century Bank & Trust in Milledgeville, Ga. “We are honored that Reid has accepted this appointment and extend our heartfelt appreciation for his ongoing efforts to ensure the future of community banking remains bright.”

Executive Named

SALISBURY – Steve Leonard, Ph.D., MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of TidalHealth, announced that Angela (Angie) Brittingham, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, NEA-BC, CPHQ, has been named as the health system’s next chief nursing executive (CNE).

Brittingham was selected after the completion of a national search following the departure of Dr. Sarah Arnett last year.

Brittingham, who began her career at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in 2000 as a certified nursing assistant on the mother/baby unit, transitions to the executive team from her most recent position as TidalHealth’s senior director of emergency and trauma services.

Previously, she has served in leadership roles as the director of emergency and trauma services, clinical manager of pediatrics, emergency charge nurse/supervisor, and a staff nurse on both the mother/baby unit and in the emergency/trauma center.

In her new role, Brittingham leads the professional practice of nursing across the health system, including at the Salisbury hospital, at the 99-bed TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital in Seaford, Del., and at the Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living and Tawes Nursing Home, both located in Crisfield, Md.

“Angie brings a vision for nursing excellence, both from the patient experience as well as the nurse/care team experience,” said Leonard. “She is frequently complimented by her employees for her exceptional communication and clinical skills and her overall leadership qualities. We look forward to the continued growth and development of our nursing care team with Angie as our CNE, and also thank Dr. Kathryn Fiddler who has done an exceptional job leading patient care services on an interim basis for the past year.”

Lot Sold

SALISBURY – Meredith Mears, senior advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, sells 714 E. Lincoln Avenue, Salisbury, Md., 21801.

This land lot is an approximately a two-acre corner lot in the Center of Salisbury. Local businesses, Union Latina and Tienda & Carniceria will eventually expand to the highly trafficked location.

The family-run businesses have been in operation for four years in this market. They persevered through the first year, experiencing difficulties directly related to pandemic conditions. They began to see exponential growth over the last year. The store features a butcher that offers premium fresh meat prepared with Hispanic style cutters. There are a variety of seasonings signature to the Hispanic culture and a grocery section with an array of fresh vegetables and foods. Maryland lottery will also be available at the store. Money transfer services will also be available. This particular lot has been on the market for over five years and has presented challenges for several potential buyers in the development process.

Mears began working with the sellers two years ago to position the land for a marketable offering. Mears utilized her strong development background to create a clear and succinct path to successful development of the property. Mears’ relationships with the City of Salisbury, local engineering firms and traffic study groups enabled her to create a clear plan outlining the course of action for a potential buyer. Mears cooperated with Eka Suryadi with Keller Williams. Suryadi represented the buyer in this transaction.

Associates Welcomed

SALISBURY – Becker Morgan Group is excited to announce additions to its leadership team, welcoming one new senior associate and three new associates.

Allison L. Shockley, AIA, NCARB, LEED BD+C, has been promoted to senior associate. Shockley started her career with Becker Morgan Group in 2012 after completing her Master of Architecture at The University of Maryland. She returned to Becker Morgan Group in 2021 after spending five years in Charlotte, N.C. Shockley has a passion for educational design and complex projects. She enjoys collaborating with stakeholders and the project team to understand their vision and develop the most appropriate design solutions within a project’s parameters.

Tylershane Giffear, PE, civil engineer, is now an associate with Becker Morgan Group. Giffear joined Becker Morgan in 2018, having recently graduated from the University of Delaware. Giffear received licensure in 2022 and has put that knowledge to work for clients throughout the region, with particular emphasis in northern Delaware. One of Giffear’s more significant projects has been Winchelsea, a 132-acre subdivision near Middletown, Del.

Andrew P. Colletti, civil designer, has been promoted to associate. Colletti started with Becker Morgan Group in 2016. A 2014 graduate of the University of Delaware, he has broad experience in all aspects of civil site design and has specific experience working with large industrial sites throughout northern Delaware. His notable project work includes the 190-acre WuXi AppTec Pharmaceutical site in Middletown, Del., and Glasgow Commons in Newark, Del., a 149-acre logistics campus.

Ryan J. Musacchio, PE, civil engineer, is now an associate at Becker Morgan Group. Upon graduation from the University of Delaware, he joined the firm full time in 2014. Musacchio has developed skills and experience across a wide variety of projects and has become well-versed in land development regulations in New Castle County, Del. In addition to various retail commercial site plans, Musacchio is also experienced in designing residential subdivisions.