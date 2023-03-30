ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Someone you relied on might resist your request for help. Get the facts behind their decision before jumping to conclusions. You might be in for a surprise.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time for the winter-weary Bovine to start plans for spring redecorating. Indulge in something super beautiful for your home. You deserve it.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): An inner conflict might keep you from taking the first step toward healing an old wound. Seek the advice of a trusted friend for help in dealing with your uncertainty.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Change can bring confusion. You need to take a strong stand to make sure your rights are respected despite all the fuss and fury going on around you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your financial situation continues to improve, although you still need to watch those expenses. Something from the past could affect a current situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Problems adjusting to a new job and unfamiliar surroundings might tempt you to give up. But hang in there — things get better in time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Decision time is near. Talk out your doubts with trusted advisers. If your misgivings still outweigh your enthusiasm, it’s best to rethink the whole deal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A situation has you puzzled. Be patient. The answers you seek will soon come from a source very close to the person at the center of your curiosity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your usually active social life is in super-high gear through this week. Your hectic party-going pace eases into a period of quiet time by the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You need to start narrowing down those several new options that have come your way to just the two or three you really want to pursue.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): It’s a wise Water Bearer who nurtures a fading friendship back to vibrant health. At work, a once-shelved idea is suddenly being reconsidered.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might feel swamped by a flood of work-related obligations, but the support of a trusted associate helps you get through each one successfully.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are a caring person who often puts your own needs aside to help others. You have a gift for cultivating beautiful gardens.

(c) 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.