Things I Like – March 31, 2023

by

Watching a ski instructor at work

Iowa’s Cailin Clark’s shooting range

People who choose to work with special needs individuals

Bluewater Advertorial  

One-hour school delays for fog

Finding money in a jacket pocket

Still reading at least one newspaper each day

No-wrinkle shirts

Early spring lacrosse games

Firewood honor systems on Assateague Road

Reading my kids’ faces

An excited dog at the bank drive thru

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.