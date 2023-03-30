FENWICK ISLAND – The operator of a Fenwick Island restaurant is speaking out after complaints were filed against its application for a liquor license amendment.

SoDel Concepts, the operator of Matt’s Fish Camp, reaffirmed its commitment to the Fenwick Island community this week after its application to extend seating at the restaurant resulted in written opposition from nearby residents.

Nelia Dolan, vice president of marketing for SoDel Concepts, said the company is cognizant of residents’ concerns and is doing everything it can to improve operations at the restaurant.

“We try to be good neighbors,” she said. “That’s part of our business.”

On April 12, the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner (OABCC) will hold a virtual hearing on a protested application from Matt’s Fish Camp. While the licensee – MFC Fenwick LLC – is seeking 10 additional barstool seats at its restaurant, those opposing the changes voiced their concerns about parking and neighborhood disturbances.

In an interview this week, Dolan said Matt’s Fish Camp is looking to expand its bar seating capacity. She noted the liquor license amendment will better allow the restaurant to serve patrons.

“Our bar gets crowded when people are on a wait for tables, when people are waiting for dinner service,” she said, “particularly in the summer, when the bar gets the most use.”

Dolan also acknowledged residents concerns about parking in the area. She pointed out the restaurant rented a lot across the street, where employees and patrons could park.

“I’m pretty sure no other businesses are doing anything like that,” she said.

Those opposing the restaurant’s liquor license amendment also cited neighborhood disturbances around Matt’s Fish Camp. Dolan, however, said the restaurant does not cater to the bar crowd.

“The latest we close at night is 10 o’clock at night,” she said. “We try to be good neighbors. Most of our restaurants are seen that way, that we are responsible business owners.”

Dolan added SoDel Concepts has made significant improvements at the property.

“We are part of the community, and we do a lot of things with the community,” she said. “We live here, our kids go to school here, and we understand it’s an important part of what we do.”

The OABCC received written complaints from Fenwick Island property owners Jonathan Welsh, Gail Warburton and Janice Bortner.

“I’m against any more accommodation for additional seating at this location since there isn’t adequate parking for the patrons and staff already,” Bortner wrote. “This will create a negative impact on residential neighbors.”

The agency will hold a public hearing on the protested liquor license amendment April 12 at 5 p.m.