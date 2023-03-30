Stephen Decatur boys’ lacrosse team remained undefeated on the young season Tuesday night, defeating Worcester Prep 20-19 in a thriller. Decatur maintained the lead for nearly the entire game, but the Mallards would not go away, never letting the lead grow beyond four goals. For Worcester Prep, seniors Griffin Jones and Jack Gardner were dominate, scoring eight goals apiece on attack. Sophomore Ryan Mann added three goals and two assists, and junior midfielder Dylan McGovern had two assists. For Decatur, freshman Ashton March led the way from his attack position with five goals and four assists, followed by three goals each from Luke Popielaski and freshmen Parker Mason and John Fohner. Graham and Gabe Geiser each scored two goals. Worcester fell to 0-3 on the season with previous losses to Bennett, 11-9 and Easton, 13-2. Above, Fohner loads up for one of his goals in the first half. Below, senior Griffin Jones is shown drawing a penalty and maintaining possession in the box. Photos by Steve Green