RWWC Donated to the Grace Center

by

bOn March 6th, 2023, as part of their Caring for America mission, the Republican Women of Worcester County presented a $500 donation to the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health. Pictured left to right are Vera Beck, Caring for America chair, RWWC, Joann Manole, Grace Center executive director, Sandy Zitzer, president RWWC and Amy Mike, recording secretary RWWC and a Grace Center board member.