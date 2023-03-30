OCEAN CITY – Local officials are not giving up on finding a long-term solution to address Inlet depth issues. As the Worcester County Commissioners seek a meeting with federal representatives regarding their decision not to move forward with a project to address Inlet shoaling, fishermen – both commercial and recreational – are still facing the…
Read More »
NEWARK – The Worcester County Board of Education agreed to send state officials a second letter of opposition to a controversial state education bill. The school board voted 6-1, with board member Elena McComas opposed, to send state officials a second letter of opposition to House Bill 119. The bill, which has drawn a variety…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week approved a capital improvement plan that features a phased Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project beginning in fiscal year 2025. After a contentious debate Tuesday, the council voted 5-1, with Councilman Peter Buas opposed and Councilman John Gehrig absent, to approve the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement plan (CIP). While…
Read More »
BERLIN– Officials are expected to review updated plans for a new building on Gay Street next week. On Wednesday, April 5, the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) will renew its discussion of a new building proposed for 19 Gay St. Back in February, several commission members had concerns the proposed building was too modern and…
Read More »