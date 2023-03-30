Officials Seek Solutions To Inlet Shoaling OCEAN CITY – Local officials are not giving up on finding a long-term solution to address Inlet depth issues. As the Worcester County Commissioners seek a meeting with federal representatives regarding their decision not to move forward with a project to address Inlet shoaling, fishermen – both commercial and recreational – are still facing the… Read More »

Worcester School Board Reaffirms Health Bill Opposition NEWARK – The Worcester County Board of Education agreed to send state officials a second letter of opposition to a controversial state education bill. The school board voted 6-1, with board member Elena McComas opposed, to send state officials a second letter of opposition to House Bill 119. The bill, which has drawn a variety… Read More »

OC Council Approves CIP; Baltimore Avenue Redevelopment Project Postponed OCEAN CITY – Resort officials this week approved a capital improvement plan that features a phased Baltimore Avenue redevelopment project beginning in fiscal year 2025. After a contentious debate Tuesday, the council voted 5-1, with Councilman Peter Buas opposed and Councilman John Gehrig absent, to approve the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement plan (CIP). While… Read More »