Pittsville Donated a Police Vehicle to Wor-Wic Community College

Pittsville recently donated a police vehicle to Wor-Wic Community College. From left, Dr. Ray Hoy, president, and John C. Moses, director of criminal justice at Wor-Wic, accept the donation of a police vehicle from Sean M. McHugh, Pittsville commission president, and Robert D. Harris, chief of the Pittsville Police Department. Wor-Wic will use the vehicle as part of its Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy.