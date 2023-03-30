Dr. Joseph H. Cutchin, Jr.

QUANTICO – Dr. Joseph Henry Cutchin, Jr., 87, passed away at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after a short illness. He was the son of the late Dr. Joseph Cutchin and Frances Blackman Cutchin of Easley, SC. He was the grandson of the late Braxton Murray Cutchin and Mary Cutchin of Franklin, Va.

He is survived by his wife, Paige Cutchin; a daughter, Ashley Paige McEwen (Sean) of Portsmouth, Va.; two sons, Joseph H. Cutchin III (Anne) of Hudson, Ohio and William Marshall Cutchin (Barbara) of Windsor, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Aubrey Cutchin of Nellysford, Va.; eight grandchildren, Max, Quinn, Ellie, Damian, Gavin, Derowen, Wills and Amelia; and two great grandchildren, Jo-Jo and Blake. He was predeceased by his first wife, Eloise Marshall Cutchin, and his son, Thomas Cutchin.

Dr. Cutchin graduated from Woodberry Forest Prep School and received his undergraduate from the University of Virginia where he got to live on The Lawn. He then went to the Medical College of South Carolina in Charleston and then back to the University of Virginia for his internship and residency. After training, he went to Quantico Marine Base as a Lt. Commander in the Navy. Upon discharge he moved to Quantico, MD to establish his OB-GYN practice and work at the PGH in Salisbury, MD. He delivered babies until 2003 and after that he did primary care as a locums and retired two years ago.

Dr. Cutchin was the first medical director of the Life Crisis Center and helped acquire the land for its safe home. He was the first director of the Delmarva Foundation for Health Care in Easton and built the first Ambulatory Surgery Center that was AAAHC accredited in Maryland. As well as being Chief of Staff and Chief the OB Department, he was the first president of Maryland’s OB-GYN Society from the Eastern Shore. He brought the first OB-GYN ultrasound to Salisbury.

He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and a member of the Society of Cincinnati. His hobbies included fishing, flying, his HAM radio W3ETT, his bluebirds and martins, and his cats. He was an avid reader of military battles and was an instrument rated pilot flying his Cessna 210 732GD for thousands of hours across our great country.

Dr. Cutchin cherished the women in his tri-state community (Delaware, Maryland and Virginia) and loved delivering babies and helping infertility patients achieve their goal.

He will be laid to rest at the family gravesite next to his son, parents, and grandparents in Franklin, Va. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to the Life Crisis Center, P. O. Box 387, Salisbury, Md. 21803 or the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 400 N. High Street, Franklin, Va. 23851.

Gary Joel Greenberg

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Gary Joel Greenberg (77), died at Four Seasons Hospice Elizabeth House on March 10, 2023 in Flat Rock, N.C. surrounded by family. Gary was born on January 14, 1946 to Abraham (Al) and Rose (Gold) Greenberg in Elizabeth, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents and older twin sisters Audrey Zweig and Myra Greenberg. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Driscole) of 49+ years, his daughter Lori of Venice, FL and many extended family and friends.

Gary graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science in 1971 with a BS In Pharmacy. His Phi Delta Chi fraternity brothers became lifelong friends, who he cherished dearly. Gary practiced retail pharmacy until his retirement in January 2009. He liked to be active in the community and it showed. Gary was President of the Ocean Pines Association, President of the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, and Grand Marshall of the Ocean Pines 25th Anniversary Parade.

After Gary’s retirement, and his newly diagnosed Parkinson’s Disease, he and his wife started traveling as much as possible including 39 countries and 45 states.

Gary was loved by all who met him, always quick with a smile and a joke. He was a kind, gentle and loving husband, father and friend, and will be missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 5, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel To Towers, a charity he truly believed in.

Dorothy Martha Ross

OCEAN PINES — Dorothy Martha Ross, age 102, passed away at her home at the Woodlands in Ocean Pines on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. July 17, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Skledar and Rose Lippold Skledar. She was the oldest of six children.

Dorothy graduated from Perry High School in Pittsburgh in 1938. She met the love of her life Chester Ross in 1937 and married on Dec. 6, 1941, the day before Pearl Harbor. Dorothy and Chester raised four children, all of whom were able to attend college thanks to their encouragement.

In 1969, Dorothy and Chester moved to Salisbury. Dorothy loved children. She served for 15 years as a teacher at the Salisbury Co-op Nursery School, where she was affectionately known as “Miss Dot.” She also served several terms as a Deacon at Wicomico Presbyterian Church where she was known for her colorful bulletin board designs and was vice-president of the Wicomico Bird Club in the 1970s. Moving to Ocean Pines in 1997, she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City where she served in Women of Worship. Well into her 90’s, Dorothy gave rides to church from the Pines. Dorothy was also active in Red Hats.

She is survived by her brother, William Skledar, and his wife Rose of Ocean Pines, and four children: David Ross (Martha) of Jamesville, NY, Linda Cashman (Greg) of Fort Collins Colo., Diane Turner of Honeoye Falls, N.Y. and Robert Ross (Sonja) of Dover, Del.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City. An internment service for family will be at the Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of the deceased to the First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 1301 Philadelphia Avenue, Ocean City, Md. 21842 or the Maryland Ornithological Society Sanctuary Fund, c/o MOS Treasurer,11925 Oden Ct., Rockville, Md. 20852.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.