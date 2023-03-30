After allowing the first goal of the game to Worcester Prep, Stephen Decatur’s girls lacrosse team stormed back to gain the lead at 2-1 with 15 minutes left in the first half. At halftime, Decatur led 7-1, but Worcester came out quick with three quick goals behind senior Caitlyn Hoen getting hot at the draw. Decatur was able to widen the lead with its speed and depth, cruising in the second half to a 14-7 win. The loss was the first of the season for the Mallards after two opening wins over Bennett, 12-7, and Easton, 16-13. For Decatur, the win represented a solid bounce back from a 16-8 loss to Sussex Academy on March 23. Above, senior Mia Kemp uses her wheels to blow by Mallard defenders. She would later score on a free play. Below, Worcester Prep junior Madilyn Nechay drives to the goal in the first half. Photos by Steve Green