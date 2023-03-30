Weapons, Drugs Charges

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man faces weapons and drug charges after a recent encounter with law enforcement.

William D. Dunn, 55, of Chesapeake City, was questioned in an Ocean City hotel room on March 21 around 3:51 a.m. Dunn gave police consent to enter the room where “a white powdery substance” was seen atop a dresser. Nearby a glass smoking device was observed on a nightstand along with loose ammunition.

During questioning, Dunn acknowledged having a new van in the parking lot that he allowed police to search. Crack cocaine was seen in the vehicle and a black revolver was found under the driver’s seat. Later during questioning Dunn admitted the crack cocaine was his and that he purchased the gun the day before. A records search found Dunn, who did not hold a Maryland conceal carry permit, was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2009 burglary conviction in Pennsylvania.

With a search warrant secured, police then returned to the hotel room and found 13 bags containing methamphetamine, totaling three quarters of an ounce. A digital scale was located nearby along with more than $3,000 in varying cash denominations. The individual bags contained varying weights of methamphetamine commonly sold on the street, according to police. Investigators concluded Dunn was dealing drugs out of the hotel room.

Dunn was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance of schedule II (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled dangerous substance of schedule II (crystal methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition due to a burglary conviction and other charges.

Motorists Injured In Crash

BERLIN – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle suspected impaired driving crash in Worcester County.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on March 24, troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to Route 589 at Adkins Spur Road in Berlin for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Honda CRV, driven by Shannon Handy, 43, of Selbyville, Del., was traveling south on Route 589. A 2008 Ford F-150 truck, driven by Antonio Aguilar, 42, of Berlin, was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Route 589 from Adkins Spur Road. While attempting the turn, the Ford truck crashed into the Honda CRV in the southbound lane of Route 589.

Handy was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. A 41-year-old female passenger was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Aguilar was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol. Aguilar was transported to the Berlin Barrack for processing. Additional charges are pending in this case.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this case. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, along with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with road closures and traffic control following the crash. Route 589 was closed for approximately for approximately four hours following the crash.

Police Officer Assaulted

SELBYVILLE – A Delaware police officer was randomly attacked this month.

On March 20, a Selbyville Police Officer was seated inside of a fully marked patrol vehicle at the Selbyville Police Department on Church Street.

For an unknown reason, Anselmo Chun-Niz attempted to ambush the police officer. Chun-Niz opened the driver’s door of the officer’s vehicle, began to actively attack the officer and resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and brought inside the building where he continued actively resisting.

Chun-Niz was charged with resisting arrest, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Speeding Then Knife

OCEAN CITY – Speeding on Coastal Highway led to an illegal weapon charge earlier this month.

Tyrell T. White, 19, of Pikesville, Md., was observed March 16 northbound on Coastal Highway driving 55 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the smell of burning marijuana was detected. White allowed police to search him, resulting in an assisted opening knife being located. A bag of marijuana was also located on him.

White was charged with possession of an assisted opening knife, which is illegal in Ocean City.

Taser Used In Arrest

OCEAN CITY – An unruly individual faces charges this month after becoming combative during police questioning.

On March 18, Ocean City police on uniform patrol clocked Vincent K. O’Brien, 48, of Sykesville, driving 48 mph in a 35-mph zone on Coastal Highway around 31st Street. Police pulled O’Brien’s Ram pickup over and suspected he was driving while intoxicated based on slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. When police asked O’Brien to step out of his vehicle, the motorist became combative with police using expletives and attempting to return to his vehicle to leave the scene, according to police reports. An officer tried to stop O’Brien from returning to his vehicle and subsequently tried to arrest him and place him in handcuffs. O’Brien resisted to the point police used a Taser twice to gain compliance.

O’Brien was charged with driving while impaired, intentionally obstructing and hindering a police officer and resisting lawful arrest.