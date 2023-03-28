Last year’s Easter egg hunt in Berlin is pictured on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – The town will kick off a busy season of events with the Berlin Spring Celebration on April 8.

An egg hunt, breakfast with the Easter Bunny and a bonnet parade are among the attractions at this year’s Spring Celebration. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

“We’ve taken a pretty hard look at not just our Spring Celebration, but all of our events, and are fixed on making every aspect the best it can be,” said Ryan Nellans, executive director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce. “Spring Celebration isn’t just an already amazing egg hunt, it will now have every concession you can imagine — singing and dancing, wild animals and a dozen midway games — free to play, with prizes.”

The day kicks off early, with the Berlin Fire Company hosting “Breakfast with the Easter Bunny” from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event, which is $5 for kids under 10 and $10 for adults, will be held in the upstairs event hall at the station on Main Street. All-day parking will also be available at the firehouse, where cash donations will be accepted.

The Spring Celebration itself will begin with some fanfare, as a bonnet parade will run from the firehouse to the festival grounds on Main Street at 10 a.m. There, the best bonnets will win prizes as children are invited to participate in a dozen midway style games being set up by local nonprofits. This year’s “Midway on Main Street” will give participants the opportunity to win prizes donated by Jolly Roger Amusements.

The big draw at the Spring Celebration, the egg hunt, is set for 11:30 a.m. at the lawn of the Taylor House Museum. Nearly 5,000 eggs will be scattered on the lawn.

This year’s Spring Celebration also includes live music — Shake it Up Jam with Lisa Mathews—face painting by Lollipop the Clown & Company, Scales and Tales from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and food from a variety of popular local vendors.

“The Spring Celebration has been a Berlin staple, year after year, and our great opportunity to give back to the children in the community. That sentiment has been echoed by our many donors, sponsors, and friends: Jolly Roger Amusements, The Berlin Arts & Entertainment District, Atlantic General Hospital, The Sterling Tavern and The Treasure Chest,” Nellans said.

The Berlin Spring Celebration is free to attend. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or berlinmainstreet.com.