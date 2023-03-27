File photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN– A January contract discussion among Town of Berlin officials regarding the Berlin Fire Company should have been open to the public, according to the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board.

The board on Friday issued an opinion advising that a Jan. 23 Berlin Town Council meeting about the Berlin Fire Company (BFC) contract should not have been held in closed session. The complaint was filed by resident Jason Walter when town officials failed to address his concerns prior to the meeting.

“Our representatives are obligated to understand and follow the open meetings act, there is no real excuse not to,” Walter said. “The state provides ample guidance and training material to assist with compliance.”

Last month, Walter filed a complaint with the Open Meetings Compliance Board (OMCB) about the Jan. 23 closed session meeting the town council held regarding the Berlin Fire Company. The meeting was closed in accordance with a section of Maryland Code that states a meeting can be closed “Before a contract is awarded or bids are opened, to discuss a matter directly related to a negotiating strategy or the contents of a bid or proposal, if public discussion or disclosure would adversely impact the ability of the public body to participate in the competitive bidding or proposal process.”

Walter said that didn’t apply in the town’s case.

“Past meeting minutes infer the meeting was planned to discuss VFD (volunteer fire department) dissatisfaction with how current year funding had been allocated,” Walter wrote in his complaint to the OMCB. “I believe regardless of what was discussed in closed session, this topic falls short of valid as a reason to meet privately…”

Walter also advised the OMCB that he’d submitted a written objection to the closure of the meeting before it was to be held. That objection was not noted by Mayor Zack Tyndall when he closed the meeting on Jan. 23. Furthermore, when Tyndall closed the meeting he added that a “legal matter” had been added to the closed session agenda. The council then voted 3-1, with Councilman Jack Orris opposed and Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols absent, to enter into closed session.

According to the March 24 opinion from the OMCB, the board agrees with Walter that the meeting violated the Maryland Open Meetings Act. According to the opinion, approving, disapproving or amending a contract is a quasi-legislative function that must be performed in an open meeting unless a certain exception applies. In Berlin’s case, the council cited the procurement exception related to the competitive bidding process.

“Based on the facts before us, we conclude that this exception did not authorize the Council to close its January 23 meeting to the public…,” the opinion reads. “Here, nothing in the submissions indicates that the contracts at issue were connected to a competitive process. We thus find that the discussions of these contracts did not fall within the procurement exception of § 3-305(b)(14), and the Council violated the Act by excluding the public from the discussions.”

The board also addressed the council’s use of the legal advice exception, which allows a public body to enter closed session to consult with counsel to obtain legal advice. That exception, however, covers the interchange between the lawyer and public body. Once the advice is given, however, the body must return to open session.

“According to the sealed closed session minutes, the Council’s closed session went beyond the mere receipt of legal advice. As already noted, the discussion also exceeded the scope of the only other claimed exception, the procurement exception. Thus, the Council violated the Act by excluding the public from those parts of the discussion that did not involve the receipt of legal advice from the Council’s attorney.”

Walter indicated his complaint was prompted by frustration with the level of communication exhibited by elected officials.

“Maryland’s Open Meetings Act is a statute that requires public bodies to meet openly with only a few, limited exceptions,” Walter said. “The act is intended to maintain public faith in government, ensure government accountability, and to enhance the public’s ability to participate in the actions taken and decisions made by their government. In observing the abundance of and the topics used for closed session it appeared clear the Town of Berlin was continuing to abuse their ability to meet behind closed doors.”

He added that when he attempted to challenge the meeting locally, “a brick wall was hit” so he reached out to the compliance board again. Previously, in 2021, he filed a complaint regarding the Berlin Town Council’s closed session notification procedures. In that case, the OMCB also found that the town violated the Open Meetings Act.