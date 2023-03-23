Photo courtesy Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum

Granville D. Trimper was the grandson of Windsor Resorts/Trimper’s Rides founder Daniel B. Trimper. Long active in the family business, he was the public face of the famous amusement park for many years prior to his death in 2008. Granville is credited with bringing rides such as the Tidal Wave roller coaster and the Himalaya to the park as well as conceiving the idea for Trimper’s Haunted House on the Boardwalk. He also founded the Wheels of Yesterday car museum in West Ocean City.

Granville served on the Ocean City Council for 18 years and became interim mayor following the death of Harry Kelley in 1985. He was a lifetime member of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company, a past president of the Ocean City Lions Club and served as a Worcester County Commissioner. In 2000, he was honored by the Chamber of Commerce as Ocean City’s Citizen of the Year.

