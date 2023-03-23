Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

March 25: Carryout Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a chicken and dumpling carryout from noon-2 p.m. at the main station. Chicken, dumplings, green beans and sweet potatoes. $15 per dinner. Extra pint of dumplings is $8 per pint. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your dinner and pint before March 20.

March 25: Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville. $8/adult and $4/child. From 7-10 a.m., buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

March 25: Artist’s Talk

Patrick Henry will present an artist’s talk from 10 a.m.-noon at Germantown School Community Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd. Berlin. The talk will discuss his show, Untold Stories: Chronicling our Delmarva History, a curated cross-section of his historical photographs and stories dating from the late 19th into mid-20th century. Space is limited. To reserve space email [email protected], call 443-235-9803 or 410-641-0638.

March 25: Chicken Platters

Calvary United Methodist Church, 8607 Ironshire Station Road, Berlin, will host Fried/Baked Chicken Platters to go sale for $10, from 10:30 a.m. until sold out. Platters comes with two sides and roll.

March 26: Luncheon, Silent Auction

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City will hold a spaghetti luncheon and silent auction from noon-3 p.m. Silent auction includes Orioles memorabilia and game tickets. Cost is $20 for adults; $10 ages 6-12; kids five and under free. For tickets, 443-604-8068.

March 28-30: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron, a unit of the America’s Boating Club, will present a comprehensive Safe Boating course at the Ocean Pines Library. This course will be given on three nights, including a review and exam on the last night. The course will run from 6 to 9 each night. The course is free, however there is a $20 charge for the course book if you wish to have one for reference or you may borrow a book with a $20 deposit, which will be refunded if you return it unmarked on the last class night. Please arrive 15 minutes early the first night for registration. Anyone born after July 1, 1972, is required to satisfactorily complete a safe boating class to operate a recreational vessel or personal water-craft in Maryland. (January 1, 1978 in Delaware). Successfully completing this class also satisfies state requirements nationwide. This course covers basic boat handling, rules of the road, navigation, federal and state regulations, aids to navigation, and required equipment, among other topics. The Ocean City Power Squadron encourages all boaters to complete a boating safety class.

March 30: Sip And Science Series

Maryland Coastal Bays Program Educational Forum about the Conservation Bird Project will be held at the Assateague Coastal Trust building on Worcester Highway. Event is free at 5:30 p.m.

April 1: Fried Chicken Buffet

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat fried chicken buffet with vegetables, beverages and dessert at 11 a.m. Adults are $15 each and children $7.50 and free for under 6. Carry-outs avail-

able. Bake sale table.

April 1: Egg Hunt

Wor-Wic Community College is inviting the public to an egg hunt and family fun day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features rides, carnival games, music, food and fun for all ages, with an egg hunt for children ages 12 and under. The egg hunt starts promptly at 11 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine. Visit the events section of www.worwic.edu for more information.

April 5: Charity Bingo

Sterling Tavern will host the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation for its monthly bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Proceeds support the hospital’s associates campaign.

April 8: Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City invites the public for breakfast with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. $10 donation for anyone 6 years of age and older. Free for kids 5 and under.

April 9: Resident Golf Day

Ocean Pines Golf Club will feature free greens fees for Ocean Pines residents, playing tips, fun activities, and a chance to learn more about Ocean Pines golf groups. Tee times have been set aside for residents from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Greens fees are free; cart fees are $25 per player for 18 holes and $15 per player for nine holes. An Ocean Pines resident ID card (available at the Ocean Pines Administration Building) must be shown at check in to receive the special rate. Free greens fees are for registered golfers only – no additional riders or walkers are allowed. Representatives from the new Golf Academy in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association, the Ocean Pines Ladies’ Golf Association and the Ocean Pines Golf Advisory Committee will be on hand with information and sign-up opportunities. Golf professionals will be on the driving range offering tips, and other fun activities will be available. To make a tee time, call the Golf Shop at 410-641-6057.

April 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50-Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be the new Atlantic General Hospital CEO Donald Owrey. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Memorial Ceremony

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will once again hold its Arbor Day Memorial Ceremony at Pintail Park at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony is held to honor and remember friends and family who passed away in 2022. The ceremony includes a tree planting, music by the Delmarva Chorus, a bagpiper, readings by garden club members, and commemorations by local dignitaries. All are welcome.

April 21: Putt Putt Benefit

Women Supporting Women, a local non-profit organization providing awareness, education and support to individuals who are affected by breast cancer, will hold the first annual “Putt the Night Away” miniature golf fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. at Old Pro Golf – Under the Sea indoor course on 68th Street in Ocean City. Family and friends are invited to an evening of unlimited mini golf play that includes a Hole in One Contest, basket raffle and a meet and greet photo op with Mermaid Tasha, the Marlin Mermaid. Entry for adults is $15 and $10 for children 12 and under which includes unlimited mini golf play, one slice of pizza and a bottle of water.

April 22: Earth Day Cleanup

The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee will host its Bay to Beach Cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2023. Event begins at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments, supplies, door prize raffles and a commemorative token will be provided. Rain or shine event.

April 29: Guest Speaker

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee presents “Character Matters” with guest speaker former USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller, who served in Afghanistan, and is the author of “Crisis of Command: How We Lost Trust and Confidence in America’s Generals and Politicians.” The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Ocean City Golf Club located at 11401 Country Club Drive in Berlin. Tickets are $50 and includes a happy hour buffet/cash bar. Tickets will be sold for a two-day concealed carry training raffle, a $1500 value. Seating is limited. Send checks to WCRCC, P.O. Box 1432, Berlin, Md. 21811. Or contact [email protected] or 443-668-8864.

May 2: Prayer At Local Schools

The Interfaith Friendship Association and other local churches in the Berlin area are holding a prayer walk and vigil for schools. Participating congregations and houses of worship are adopting a local school and will each be meeting at the flagpole of those schools. Volunteers will then march around the school grounds praying for the students, their families, all of the staff and administrators of the school, and the bus drivers associated with that school, etc. Afterwards, all the various represented congregations will gather at Stephen Decatur Park to come together as one voice in prayer and fellowship. There will be refreshments and music at the prayer/praise gathering at Stephen Decatur Park for all.

May 4: Prayer Day Speaker

Three-time Olympian Jim Ryun will address the 11th annual Salisbury Area National Day of Prayer Breakfast at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury. Doors at the Civic Center open at 6:30 a.m. Prior to the program, from 6:30 to 6:55, a special area will be set aside for attendees to join local pastors in a time of corporate prayer for the city, region and country. The breakfast program begins at 7 a.m. Tickets for the prayer breakfast are $22, available in Salisbury at The Country House, or by mail. Make checks payable to Salisbury Area Prayer Breakfast Committee, P.O. Box 521, Salisbury, Md. 21803. For information, call Ted Evans at 410-430-4189.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.