Changes Underway At Saltwater 75 Property; Neighbors Share Objections To Tiki Bar, Privacy Wall OCEAN CITY – Changes are underway at an Ocean City restaurant after neighbors expressed concerns. A tiki bar constructed at Saltwater 75, the restaurant being built at the former location of BJ’s on the Water, is being removed after neighbors shared their objections with the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC). Area residents said… Read More »

Worcester EMS Service Impacted By Out-Of-State Calls SNOW HILL– Worcester County will be reaching out to neighboring jurisdictions to share concerns about EMS coverage. The Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously this week to write to officials in Sussex County, Somerset County and Accomack County regarding ambulance service. The move comes after they were made aware that Worcester County emergency responders are answering… Read More »

Parks In Bishopville, Newark To Get New Playground Equipment SNOW HILL – Parks in Bishopville and Newark are set to get new playground equipment this summer thanks to grant funding. The Worcester County Commissioners this week approved plans to purchase new playground equipment for Newark Park and Bishopville Park. The cost of the new playgrounds will be covered by grants through the Local Parks… Read More »