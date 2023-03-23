Co-owners Tom Simon, left, and Neil Nimrichter, right, are pictured with The Five Tides Food and Beverage General Manager Nick French. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Assateague Outfitters company has been awarded the contract to operate the concessions at Assateague State Park, formerly known for many years as the “Pony Express.”

The new concept, now called “The Five Tides,” will offer fresh made to order food options, as well as classic beach staples, fresh grab and go sandwiches, and hand scooped ice cream.

The Five Tides will also include a retail area that will feature a curated collection of local artisans, beach and camping supplies, as well as an ever-expanding line of Assateague Outfitters custom apparel.

As with their other ventures, Assateague Outfitters will operate The Five Tides utilizing sustainable business practices including, but not limited to biodegradable packaging, initiating a recycling program for the restaurant, and coordinating with The Maryland Coastal Bays Program and Assateague State Park on Environmental initiatives.

Assateague Outfitters was formed in 2014 as a unique partnership between the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and SuperFun Eco Tours. Together they operate concessions on Assateague Island with 50% of profits going directly to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program.