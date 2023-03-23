RWWC Donated to the Grace Center

aRecently, several members of the Board of the Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) visited the Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health in Berlin to present a $500 check to Joann Manole, the center’s executive director. Pictured are Vera Beck, chair of the Caring for America committee, Manole, Sandy Zitzer, president of RWWC, and Amy Mike, recording secretary.