Optimist Club Donates to WPS Afterparty

by

Students AOcean City/Berlin Optimist Club President Christine Dolomount-Brown presented Worcester Preparatory School with a $1,500 donation to support the Class of 2023 prom afterparty. Pictured, front from left, are WPS senior Sophia Spadaro, Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club President Christine Dolomount-Brown and senior Jenna Hess; and, back, Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, seniors Riley Moyer and Owen Schardt and Head of School Dr. John McDonald. Submitted Photos