OCEAN CITY – The introduction of a new executive director and a request to extend an office lease highlighted an annual presentation of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC).

In a work session last week, OCDC Board President Kevin Gibbs and outgoing Executive Director Glenn Irwin presented the Mayor and Council with an annual review of the organization’s downtown revitalization efforts, which will soon be led by OCDC’s new executive director, Zachary Bankert.

“Through an extensive process through our search committee the last couple of months, we honed it down and made a hire to replace the irreplaceable Glenn …,” he told the council. “We feel as a board we made a great selection in handing off this responsibility to Zach.”

Irwin said OCDC continued to revitalize the downtown area through its programs, including its green building initiatives and its facade program, which has allowed 273 building renovations to date.

“The facade program has been the mainstay of our downtown redevelopment program” he said. “It fits very well with our design standards. Over $8.5 million of private investment goes into these projects … As long as we get grant funds from the state, which I think we will, we’ll keep that program going.”

Irwin added that the organization also focused on public art, special events and development assistance for workforce housing.

“We started two years ago really to assist where we can to improve and expand employee housing in the downtown area …,” he said. “We keep on looking for new opportunities to provide more employee housing in the downtown area.”

He also highlighted new construction projects occurring in downtown Ocean City, including residential projects.

“There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the downtown area besides building renovations,” he said.

OCDC officials also came before the Mayor and Council this week seeking approval for a display lease and tables agreement on Somerset Plaza, a lease amount to OCDC toward the cost of Somerset Plaza special events, and the extension of OCDC’s office lease at 108 Dorchester Street. Irwin said the organization was seeking a lease agreement through December 2025.

“We’re responsible for not only management but all the improvements …,” he explained. “We’re asking to possibly extend that another year or two … We’d prefer a three- or four-year lease rather than a two-year lease.”

After further discussion, the council voted 6-0, with Councilman Frank Knight absent, to approve OCDC’s requests.