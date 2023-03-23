William Carl Link

OCEAN CITY — William Carl Link was born Jan. 9, 1950. Bill, as he was warmly referred to, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023, with his wife and close friends by his side.

Born in Arbutus and son to the late George Link and Bertha Ruthkowski Link, Bill was raised alongside his six siblings, George Link, Joe Link, Linda Cashman, Lois Hackerman, Mary Terzui and Barbara McCann. Bill graduated from Lansdowne High School and then went on to pursue an accounting degree from the University of Baltimore. Bill and Jeanne raised their five sons in Westminster, where they spent 40 years of their life together. They later moved to Ocean City where Bill continued to be a dominant personality in every aspect of his life.

Bill is survived by his wife, lifelong love, best friend, and business partner of nearly 50 years, Jeanne Louis Hampshire; their five sons and their families, Albert Phillips and wife Kathy, Jeffrey Link and wife Erin, Richard Scott Link and wife Erin, Martin Link and wife AnnaMarie, and Robert Link and wife Hanna; along with 14 grandchildren, Justin Janowitz, Natalie Phillips, Riley Link, Alex Link, Lena Link, Addison Link, Nora Link, Gabriella Link, Judah Link, Luciana Link, Veronica Link, Maria Link, Grace Link and Arthur Link. As well, he is survived by his three great grandchildren, Lillian, Andrew and Delaney Janowitz.

It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Bill’s life helped to strengthen and grow so many lives, organizations, and communities. His contagious energy, unwavering faith in God, fervent love for his family, remarkable positivity, and inspiring work ethic made a lasting impression on everyone around him.

Anyone who knew Bill, knows that he was leader, advisor, mentor and coach, to countless individuals, charities, businesses, and organizations.

Bill served his country as a US Army National Guard in his early days. As an athlete he played semi-pro football for the Baltimore Eagles 69’-72’. Bill is the former President of Arbutus Refrigeration, a Link family business, and inaugural President of The National Heating and Air Conditioning Association. Alongside his wife, Jeanne, Bill founded, co-owned and operated Jeanne’s Gourmet, a national fundraising company. As well, throughout his life, Bill was an active residential and commercial real estate developer, with one of his most recent and notable projects being the redevelopment of St. Brigit’s School in Baltimore City for the purpose of multiuse family living.

In his free time, he was a generous patron with both his time and resources. He was a mentor to many and coached youth football in Arbutus and lacrosse at Gamber Smallwood in Westminster. He was a devout Catholic with strong ties to the Catholic church. Bill was a proud lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus where he earned the 4th “Patriotic” Degree Knighthood and was actively engaged with multiple councils.

Bill slowly became an avid golfer over the years, with holes in his pockets and never able to score below 90. But those that golfed with him remembered his innate ability to become anyone’s best friend in a four-hour round. His love for people, a cold Natural Light, and humble approach to life will be carried in our hearts forever. He will forever be loved and remembered by his family, friends, and his community as an individual that always put others first, well before himself.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Knights of Columbus Council 1393, Westminster, Md. or The Knights of Columbus Council 9053 Ocean City Md.in Bill’s name.

Arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, Westminster.

X

Aubrey Blades Bishop Jr.

WILLARDS — Aubrey Blades Bishop Jr., age 60, of Willards, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Aubrey Bishop and Amanda Lee (Hastings) King.

Aubrey owned and operated Bishop’s Auto Body Shop for 47 years and worked along with his dad in Aubrey B. Bishop’s Used Cars and Bishop Towing on Elm Street in Ocean City and later on Route 50. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post #123.

He is survived by two sons, Aubrey Blades “JB” Bishop, III of Cambridge, and Michael L. Bishop of Willards; fiancé, Lillian Parsons Azbell; three half-sisters, Patsy Adkins of Berlin, Sally McCabe and Louise Hall both of Bishopville; and two grandchildren, Aubrey Blades Bishop IV and Sadie Mae Bishop.

Services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Legion Post #123,10111 Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin, Md. 21811. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

X

Janet Patricia Karick

SALISBURY — There’s a lady who’s sure, all that glitters is gold and on March 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at home, Janet Patricia Karick went to dance along the light of day after her brave and hard fought 15-month battle with cervical cancer.

She is survived by the love of her life and soul mate, Robert “Bob” Karick; daughter Mary Karick; son Robert Karick; grandson Bradly Lowe; mother Patricia Johnstone; her siblings and best friends Ruth Benzin (Mark), Anne Benedict (Glenn), Jim Ireton, Jr. (Ryan); niece Catherine Benzin; and nephews Patrick Miller and Matthew Benzin. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Bill and Florence Kline; sister-in-law Linda Miller; and step-father David Johnstone.

Gracing this world with her presence on Aug. 29, 1958, at the Naval Base in Norfolk, Va., Janet was a Navy brat moving around the east coast before settling in Salisbury in 1970, the place she would call home for the rest of her days.

Janet was 16 when she fell in love with the long-haired hippie with whom she would make her life. They wed on March 19, 1983 and moved to Eden in 1985 where they would raise their children before moving back to Salisbury in 2013. Most of Janet’s favorite moments were spent with Bob anywhere. From the grocery store to Duck, N.C., there wasn’t much she loved more than spending time with him.

Her children were so lucky to have her as their mom. You could always find her in the background volunteering at school functions and swim meets, sewing on boy scout patches and making costumes for school events. She was so involved with her children and their passions; Janet took on the responsibility of being the ELKS Pool Manager in the Summer of 2001. Even to their chagrin, Janet couldn’t wait to wake them up with a smile and a song. Not only was she their mom, but a mom to their many friends as well.

With her siblings, they could be found singing and dancing everywhere. There were no secrets between them and thick as thieves is a gross understatement. You rarely found one without the other three from family outings and events to random Friday nights. Janet shared a close bond with her mother, and they could often be found beading at the Ocean City Library.

Graduating with the infamous Bennett High School Class of 1976, Janet was in high school when she found a passion for sewing. This became her lifelong career with a talent that was untouched on the Lower Eastern Shore. From a simple hem on suit pants to intricate alterations on the most extravagant wedding dresses, Janet was the go-to. From Custom Sewing and Alterations to Men’s Warehouse, her enthusiasm for her craft constantly shined through in her work.

Periodically, she would allow her love of herbs and vegetation to reign supreme in her career path. As Assistant Head Grounds Keeper of Peninsula General Hospital, her favorite time of year was winter when she would get to operate the heavy machinery to plow the lots for patients and staff. From the time she graduated, Benedicts Garden Center was the job she would call her favorite. On any given day you would find her talking and singing to the plants in the yard while she was watering them.

Janet loved to volunteer and signed up for it all. She loved being a Hebron Lion, and you could find her pouring soda at the Hebron Carnival, peeling sweet potatoes for Pie Days, or pouring beer at concerts and the Good Beer Festival at Pemberton. With the Friends of the Ocean City Library, she would spend her spare time buying every bead in sight to make bracelets. For many years, she sewed all the patches onto uniforms for Boy Scout Troop #817.

If you want to, you can look for her in a sun rise where the dawn meets the ocean. Or perhaps deep in the jungle of Guatemala enjoying the local celebrations and foliage. She could also be found in the melody of any Led Zeppelin song and definitely in your flower beds or vegetable gardens. We know for sure that she made it to the Milky Way to see the lights all faded. Wherever you choose to look for her, please don’t cry because she is gone; instead, be happy that she was here, and you got a chance to know and love her too.

Her family wishes to celebrate her life on March 26, 2023, at the Elks Lodge at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you instead donate to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer helping to find a cure for cervical cancer.

X

Richard Birch Cropper

SALISBURY — Richard (Dick) Birch Cropper, 75, of Salisbury, suddenly passed away on March 15, 2023, at the hospital from cardiac arrest. He was born in Salisbury on April 2, 1947 to Miriam Birch Cropper and Leroy James Cropper, Sr.

Mr. Cropper was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sarah Cropper Hoar and Miriam Cropper Bishop, and brother Leroy James Cropper, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan Rawlings Cropper; his daughters Susan Russell (John) and Lisa Cropper and son Michael Cropper (Amy); grandchildren Stephen Russell, Jami Howard, Courtney Keller, Sofia Cropper and Josslyn Cropper; great grandchildren Kaylee Howard, Ellena Russell, and Juliet Russell; sister Susan Cropper Birch (Vic); sister-in-law Martha (Marty) Cropper; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Richard grew up in Ocean City. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1965 and worked at Paul’s Tackle Shop on Talbot Street for many years. He attended Strayer Junior College where he met his future wife, Susan. He worked for Crown Cork & Seal (can manufacturer) starting in 1968 in Salisbury as an Assistant Accountant and became Manager of Accounting in 1969, was transferred to St. Louis, Mo. where he met some of his best friends, was transferred to Chicago, Ill. in 1979 and promoted to Plant Manager in 1982, then in 1986, he returned to the Salisbury plant and retired from Crown in 1995.

Dick always enjoyed music. He played drums in the marching band at Stephen Decatur and in the band “The Scavengers” in the late 60’s. There was an encore performance as a drummer at his son’s wedding when he played Wipe-Out (his favorite drum song) with his son’s band. He enjoyed bowling, racquetball, and golf. His favorite destination was the Daytona Beach area, he relaxed as soon as he drove under the big welcome sign at the Daytona International Speedway. His favorite hobby was driving and he made two cross country trips with his wife. He always loved going to Ocean City and driving through the inlet parking lot to check out the waves as it reminded him of growing up in Ocean City on Dorchester Street.

Dick was very dedicated to his wife of 54 years, his family, his work, and was always ready and willing to help others. He loved to tease, and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He requested no service or flowers, but please keep the family in your prayers.