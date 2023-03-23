First State Detachment Marine Corps Rides in St. Patrick’s Parade

bDuring the Ocean City St. Patrick’s Parade, First State Detachment Marine Corps League rode the parade route in their military Humvee pulling their Toys for Tots trailer while also highlighting their charitable mission of supporting the Semper-Fi America’s Fund, and the Believe in Tomorrow Foundation. Left to right, lined up before the parade start are Bill Aguirre, Don Coffin, Gene Dankewicz, Tom Redding, Jim Wright, Al Soto, Bob Broderick, and Fred Womer.