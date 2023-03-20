New Director

OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) welcomes Zach Bankert as its new executive director, replacing long-standing executive director Glenn Irwin, who plans to retire at the end of March.

Bankert will be leading the nonprofit organization, whose mission is the revitalization of downtown Ocean City through building improvement funding, public arts, and community events.

A native of Salisbury, Md., the OCDC was happy to hire a candidate with knowledge of the local area. Bankert is a licensed Realtor and real estate investor, focusing on affordable housing and student housing, residential property management, and residential remodeling. The board believes that Bankert’s real estate background makes him an excellent candidate to continue the OCDC’s Facade Improvement and Green Building Initiative programs, as well as help address the workforce housing shortage. He has a small business experience as the previous owner and operator of Scooter Boy (a motorcycle and scooter shop) and Shore Inspections (a lead paint inspections business), as well as a current co-owner in Bankert Rentals, which invests in residential rentals and flips primarily in Wicomico County.

Bankert has a history of volunteering for numerous community event and public arts organization in Wicomico and Worcester counties. He’ll lean on this experience to continue the events hosted by the OCDC and to plan future public arts projects. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a degree in English and political science and a past winner of the Salisbury University Perdue School of Business Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation Shore Hatchery Contest.

X

Promotions Announced

BERLIN – Taylor Bank is pleased to announce several recent promotions:

David Lee was promoted to information systems administrator.

Meagan Farber was promoted to finance and accounting supervisor.

Carl Vandivier was promoted to senior information systems administrator.

Carolynn Vogel was promoted to compliance officer/internal auditor.

Casey Robinson, manager of Ocean Pines branch, was promoted to assistant vice president.

Heather Godwin, regional manager/relationship officer of the South Ocean City branch and Ocean Landing branch, was promoted to assistant vice president.

Eureka Herring, electronic services manager, was promoted to assistant vice president.

Tori Grundman, marketing director, was promoted to assistant vice president.

Jen Scott, manager of the Main Office branch, was promoted to vice president.

Sandy Duncan, vice president, was promoted to director of deposit operations.

Kathy Allam, vice president, was promoted to chief information technology officer.

“Each of these talented individuals has made significant contributions to Taylor Bank and represents a strong commitment to excellence in serving our customers and communities each day in their respective roles,” said Ray Thompson, president and CEO of Taylor Bank. “With their continued leadership, and that of their collective teams, Taylor Bank continues to strive for best-in-class service while consistently adapting and enhancing our ability to help our customers meet their financial goals.”

X

X

X

X

X

Advisor Welcomed

SALISBURY – The Land Group (TLG) has added another land advisor to their team of fourteen serving Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Jack Boniface joins TLG with a background in agriculture and conservation.

Boniface has been working since 2016 to assist farmers in making profitable seed decisions on their row crop and forage operations across Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. He is well-versed in state and federal soil conservation programs and promotes restoration projects that support wildlife and water quality. He earned a B.S. in agricultural science and a certificate in ag business from the University of Maryland.

As a land advisor, Boniface will work with farmers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts to assist them in the purchase and sale of land.

“I’ve worked to assemble a diversified team that offers a variety of unique perspectives to our clients, and Jack’s background in agriculture and his experience working with farmers will be essential,” said Principal Ben Alder.

“I was born with a passion for farming and the outdoors, and this opportunity at TLG lets me turn my passion into a career,” said Boniface. “My goal as a Land Advisor is to see every acre I work on used to its best ability and maintained to its highest quality for future generations.”

Boniface currently resides in Darlington, Md., with his wife Caroline and daughter Eleanor. He is an avid hunter and fisherman along the Chesapeake Bay and is a Board member of Maryland Grain Producers.

The Land Group provides land brokerage and consulting services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The “We Sell Dirt” group represents the largest portfolio of land available to purchase in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, totaling over 40,000 acres.

X

Casino Revenues

BERLIN – Ocean Downs Casino generated $6.8 million in revenie from slot machines and table games during the month of February, in a new report by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

The total represents a revenue increase of $244,570, or 3.7%, from February 2022.

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $157,055,925 in revenue from slotsand table games last month, representing a decrease of $5,909,379 compared to February 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in February 2023 totaled $66,923,277, a decrease of $1,313,782 (-1.9%) compared to February 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in February 2023 were $48,655,992, a decrease of $986,121 (-2.0%) compared to February 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities.

XX

X

X

X

Award Winner

SALISBURY — TidalHealth is pleased to announce that Mona Flannery, RT(R)(M), is TidalHealth Peninsula Regional’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen Award recipient.

This award is given to TidalHealth Medical Imaging professionals and is named after Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, a German physicist and mechanical engineer who discovered X-rays in 1895.

Flannery was nominated not once, but twice for this award and is an incredible asset to the radiology team at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Flannery is honest, hardworking, and brings a great attitude to work each day. She is a team player and is a joy to work with. She is always willing to help and works efficiently and effectively to execute her job duties in a timely manner. She also is very professional in communicating with staff and patients.

Flannery can always be counted on to provide exceptional patient care. She ensures her patient’s care and safety are at the forefront from the moment she steps into their room until her tasks are complete. She remembers her patients and treats them with respect and compassion, ensuring they receive the best possible care while in her hands. She also ensures that the proper exams and tests are ordered the first time to decrease unnecessary stress on patients by having to undergo several X-rays.