Sentence Handed Down To 2nd Dealer In Fentanyl Overdose BERLIN – The following represents the contents of a press release from Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser’s office. On February 16, 2023, Leigh Ann Williams, age 35, of Willards, Maryland became the last of 2 co-defendants to be sentenced for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by the Honorable Beau H. Oglesby of the Worcester County… Read More »

Downtown Merchants Voice Concerns Over Oceans Calling Festival OCEAN CITY – Downtown business owners say they want to work with town officials and organizers to address various concerns as planning progresses for this year’s Oceans Calling Festival. On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the performance lineup was announced for this year’s Oceans Calling Festival, downtown business owners met with City Manager Terry… Read More »

Hospital CEO Provides Update On Cyber Attack; Owrey Reports Medical Records Not Hacked BERLIN– The investigation into the cyberattack at Atlantic General Hospital is wrapping up, according to hospital leadership. Don Owrey, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital (AGH), told the public this week the investigation related to the ransomware attack that hit the hospital in January was in its final stages. “It’s been a learning process,”… Read More »