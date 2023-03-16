WPS Celebrated the 100th Day of School

Students DAbby Harrison’s second grade class was all smiles celebrating the 100th Day of School at WPS. Pictured, from left, are Auggie Hall, Aryan Verma, Hannah Giardina, Hristina Gjoni, Emery Anthony, Ethan Arnold, Harrison, Zia Salem, Dev Pillai, Grace Hornung, Kamden White, Margot Hidell, Ellie Bookwalter, Emma Abbott and Ian Laroche.