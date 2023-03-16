ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Some unsettling facts about a past situation could come to light. And, while you’d love to deal with it immediately, it’s best to get more information to support your case.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A straightforward approach to a baffling situation is best. Don’t allow yourself to be drawn into an already messy mass of tangles and lies. Deal with it and move on.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Don’t be discouraged or deterred by a colleague’s negative opinion about your ideas. It could actually prove to be helpful when you finally get around to finalizing your plan.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Ignore that sudden attack of “modesty” and step up to claim the credit you so rightly earned. Remember: A lot of people are proud of you and want to share in your achievements.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A financial “deal” that seems to be just right for you Leos and Leonas could be grounded more in gossamer than substance. Get an expert’s advice to help you check it out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Don’t ignore that suddenly cool or even rude attitude from someone who is close to you. Asking them for an explanation could reveal a misunderstanding that you were completely unaware of.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Unless you have sound knowledge, and not just an opinion, it’s best not to step into a family dispute involving a legal matter, regardless of whom you support. Leave that to the lawyers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An awkward situation presents the usually socially savvy Scorpian with a problem. But a courteous and considerate approach soon helps clear the air and ease communication.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A calmer, less tense atmosphere prevails through much of the week, allowing you to restore your energy levels before tackling a new challenge coming up by week’s end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your approach to helping with a friend or family member’s problem could boomerang unless you take time to explain your method — and how and why it (usually!) works.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Someone who gave you a lot of grief might ask for a chance for the two of you to make a fresh start. You need to weigh the sincerity of the request carefully before giving them your answer.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Too much fantasizing about an upcoming decision could affect your judgment. Better to make your choices based on what you know now rather than what you might learn later.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of seeing the best in people and helping them live up to their potential.

© 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.