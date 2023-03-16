Worcester County high school students are pictured at the “Music Major for a Day” event at Salisbury University last week. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – In an effort to increase enrollment in music programs in local public schools and post-secondary institutions, Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS), the Worcester County Arts Council (WCAC), and Salisbury University (SU) have teamed up to provide a unique educational experience for students from Pocomoke, Snow Hill and Stephen Decatur high schools.

The Worcester County Arts Council’s Arts in Education funding provided a “Music Major for a Day” event for WCPS choral and instrumental music

students on March 7.

Students had the opportunity to sit in on actual SU classes such as Intro to Music Theory and History of Jazz. They met SU professors and went through a workshop called “How to Prepare to be a Music Major,” where Dr. Louise Anderson and colleagues explained the college application process, the audition process, and more. After the high school students experienced a college-sized lunch in the Commons dining hall, they trekked to the Great Hall to see a Student Showcase, where SU junior and senior music students performed in their weekly performance class. Finally, students were introduced to the different SU music majors. They rotated through stations about various tracks offered, including music technology, performance, music education and more. They explored the types of careers associated with these majors and what jobs students will be prepared for once completing a program of study.

“It is really important, that coming out of the pandemic, we bring our fine and performing arts programs, skills and pathways back to life,” said WCPS Fine and Performing Arts Coordinator Tamara Mills. “Students use the arts to express themselves, problem-solve, be creative, and more. We really want this partnership to show students that they can pursue the music they love here at SU or any other university. The music doesn’t have to stop when they graduate from high school.”

The WCAC Arts in Education program is intended to expand the access to educational arts resources and offer opportunities for our students to explore their creative potential. Anna

Mullis, WCAC executive director explained, “These first-hand quality arts and music experiences are invaluable. For students to learn from current music majors, faculty and staff about rich, diverse music education at the college level, strengthens the arts

community and gives students quality enrichment and exposure to the arts.” All three organizations hope that this partnership and activity will become an annual event. There are also hopes to expand the program for visual art students.