Things I Like – March 17, 2023

by

Ignoring a ringing phone

A kid singing the national anthem

Watching dogs run on the beach

west o bottle shop

Being impressed with something my teen wrote

March Madness upsets

Open-door policies

When politicians are blunt

Falling asleep quick at night

A hand-written note

Getting a new phone

Leaving work early because the work is done

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.