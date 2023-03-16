SALISBURY — Perennially one of the top athletics programs at the NCAA Division III level, Salisbury University recently took another step forward, announcing the addition of men’s and women’s golf to its offering of Division III varsity sports.

Teams are set to begin competition in the 2024-25 academic year.

The two golf programs will bring the number of intercollegiate varsity sports at SU to 23, representing the first completely new additions to SU’s program since women’s soccer was added in 1994.

“I’m thrilled to introduce men’s and women’s golf as our newest varsity sports,” said SU President Carolyn Ringer Lepre. “We know that one of the things that makes our SU campus community so unique is our strong history of Division III athletics. The addition of these two sports will provide new opportunities for student-athletes from across our country to contribute to the growth of our campus and be a part of a nationally-renowned athletics program.”

The two sports will be added as part of the President’s “Salisbury Seven” pledge, an initiative announced by Lepre during her inaugural State of the University address in February.

“Golf is a very popular sport not only in our community and region, but nationwide,” said Dr. Gerry DiBartolo, SU’s director of athletics and campus recreation. “We’ve had tremendous interest throughout the years in adding golf, but we wanted to make sure we had the resources and sustainability to ensure that we will be able to field competitive programs. We are excited to welcome new student-athletes to the SU family and continue the standard of excellence that comes with SU Athletics.”

Golf is offered by over 300 schools on the men’s side and 240 schools on the women’s side, with the NCAA Championships competed every spring.

A nationwide search for a coach will start in late spring, with recruitment for student-athletes for the inaugural season beginning in the summer.

Salisbury University is a proud member of NCAA Division III with primary membership in the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference, along with the New Jersey Athletic Conference for football, Coastal Lacrosse Conference for men’s lacrosse and the Metropolitan Swimming and Diving Conference for men’s and women’s swimming. With over 500 student-athletes in 21 varsity sports, SU is recognized as one of the most competitive intercollegiate athletics programs regardless of division, and dedicated coaches and staff that foster excellence on-and-off the field. The Sea Gulls have celebrated 22 team national championships, 24 individual national champions, 188 conference championships and 43 Academic All-Americans.