Shirley Hall Youth Art Show Was Held

by

Students AThe Shirley Hall Youth Art Show was held March 3-5, at the Art League of Ocean City. Worcester Prep junior Izzy Huber of Berlin placed first in the high school category, and seventh grader Elena Gjoni of Ocean City placed first in the middle school category. Above, Huber holds her piece, “Shattered”, Elena Gjoni holds her piece, “Self Portrait.” Submitted Photos